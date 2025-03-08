Chiefs star Xavier Worthy arrested: Everything we know

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested Friday in Williamson County, Texas. Per the official online records, he was charged with: “ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT.”

In other words, Worthy was indicted for assaulting a family/household member by impeding their breathing/circulation. That's a third-degree felony in Texas, a punishable offense that could merit a two-to-10-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

A warrant for Worthy's arrest was fulfilled on Friday, and the talented young pass-catcher is being kept in Williamson County Jail. Josh Newman of Lone Star Live notes he hasn't posted bond yet, which doesn't sound good, frankly. We'll provide more news and details as they come. But for now, all there is to do is wait and see, as the Chiefs are ostensibly doing.

Chiefs statement on Xavier Worthy arrest

"We are aware and gathering information," the Chiefs said regarding Worthy's ongoing matter (h/t NFL insider Josina Anderson).

Kansas City provided a brief statement in the immediate aftermath of Worthy's criminal actions as they manage the situation internally. Until the dust settles, they're in the dark, like the rest of us. Nonetheless, it's worth noting that he's not the only promising young Chiefs receiver dealing with legal troubles.

Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice was arrested last April for his involvement in a six-car crash in Dallas, Texas and faces eight charges. He and Worthy aren't only subject to penalty from the justice system but could also be disciplined under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Suddenly, there's a very real possibility Kansas City is without its top two pass-catching options for a considerable chunk of the 2025 campaign.

Here's a list of some of the more recent examples of the league suspending players for domestic violence or assault:

2021 — Running back Derrius Guice suspended six games (domestic violence)

2019 — Seattle defensive lineman Jarran Reed suspended six games (assault accusation)

2019 — Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt suspended eight games (assault caught on video)

2018 — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith suspended four games (domestic violence)

2017 — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games (domestic violence)

2017 — Kicker Josh Brown suspended six games (domestic violence)

Worthy, 21, had an up-and-down first year in the pros with the Chiefs this past season. He caught 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns, adding 20 carries for 104 yards and three scores through the ground.

Moreover, Worthy was the lone bright spot in Kansas City's blowout Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He shattered the record for most receiving yards by a rookie in the Big Game (158). However, his behavior off the field may also prevent him from building on the momentum.