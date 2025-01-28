NFL's best chance to end Chiefs dynasty was already spoiled by Saints a decade ago
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs dynastic run is unlikely to end anytime soon, and it's due to turnover. Year after year, the Chiefs have much of the same coaching staff and roster in place – at least the key components – while adding in any ways they're deficient.
When asked what makes this Chiefs team so special, one could have any number of answers. However, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy and the offense haven't lived up to their own standard in 2024-25. The Chiefs offense can be explosive, but is often just good enough to win games. They come up large when the lights are brightest, and put together long, sustaining drives to keep their defense fresh and off the field.
It's the defense that's improved immensely over the years. Much of that can be tied to Steve Spagnuolo, who had previous runs as a head coach with the Rams and New York Giants to varying degrees of success.
Steve Spagnuolo is the Chiefs secret to success, but no other NFL team will hire him
Spags is in his mid-60's now with no real desire to move away from KC, but it doesn't help that no one has asked. Chris Jones made that abundantly clear.
“As long as they continue to let Spags be our defensive coordinator and not hire him as a head coach, we’re going to continue to win,” Jones said on ESPN. “For me, he’s one of the greatest assistant coaches to ever coach the game. You look at his resume, he’s got one of the greatest resumes. He finds a way to close. That’s what Spags does.”
So, there you have it – Jones just gave away the Chiefs greatest secret. Spagnuolo is one of the best assistants in the NFL, and some have argued he should receive a spot in Canton when he retires – an honor rarely given to an assistant coach. Spags is also paid like one of the best assistant coaches of all-time, and allows Andy Reid to devote most of his attention to Mahomes and the offensive side of the football. It's a perfect system in Kansas City.
There is only one head coaching spot left at this juncture, and it's the New Orleans Saints, a team Spanguolo has some history with. The Saints aren't an attractive opening these days, in part because they're in a tough salary cap position and don't have an answer at quarterbacks. For Spagnuolo to leave Kansas City, he'd needed to be assured success, and the Saints can't do that right now.
Not to mention, Spagnuolo was already employed by the Saints once before as their defensive coordinator. He was fired after just a single season by Sean Payton. Hard pass.