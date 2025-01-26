Chiefs Super Bowl history, record: Wins, appearances and the Patrick Mahomes era
The Kansas City Chiefs have become completely synonymous with the Super Bowl in the modern era of the NFL. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have combined, along with many other forces, to create a new dynasty in the realm of professional football. But it's wild to consider that, previously, this was a franchise that hadn't seen the Super Bowl since we were in the single-digit Roman numerals for the Big Game.
Mahomes and Reid, though, are looking to make that a distant afterthought, if they haven't already. They entered the 2024-25 NFL season coming off of two straight Super Bowl victories and looking for an ever-elusive third. That is to say, no team in the history of the league has ever won three consecutive championships. Not only did the Chiefs see that, but they lived up to it as they earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC and then punched a ticket to the AFC Championship Game and another date with the rival Buffalo Bills.
With all of this success, though, that had fans asking about the Chiefs Super Bowl history and Kansas City's record in those games. We've done the digging and have everything you need to know about this franchise getting to the pinnacle of the NFL's season.
Chiefs Super Bowl history: Full list of appearances and results
Years (Super Bowl)
Matchup
Result
1966-67 (Super Bowl I)
Chiefs vs. Packers
Loss, 35-10
1969-70 (Super Bowl IV)
Chiefs vs. Vikings
Win, 23-7
2019-20 (Super Bowl LIV)
Chiefs vs. 49ers
Win, 31-20
2020-21 (Super Bowl LV)
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers
Loss, 31-9
2022-23 (Super Bowl LVII)
Chiefs vs. Eagles
Win, 38-35
2023-24 (Super Bowl LVIII)
Chiefs vs. 49ers
Win, 25-22 (OT)
The Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl six times in franchise history, posting a 4-2 record in the Big Game. Of course, you obviously notice that the Mahomes era has been the most lucrative. Before the arrival of the potential future GOAT, the Chiefs hadn't been to the Super Bowl in 50 years, much less won one. So for Kansas City to have gone to the end of the postseason four times just since the Texas Tech product took over is truly incredible.
Of course, as the Chiefs came into this season chasing a three-peat, they have even more on the line. If Kansas City could complete such a feat, they would become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, which would solidify them as a dynasty and Mahomes as the true challenger to Tom Brady's GOAT status.
When was the last time the Chiefs didn't make the Super Bowl?
The last time that the Chiefs didn't make the Super Bowl was all the way back in the 2021-22 season. While that might not seem too long ago, the fact that we have to go back quite a few years to find that is saying something about Kansas City and the juggernaut that's been built within that organization.
While it might be considered a failure if the Chiefs aren't hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at this current time, the last time the franchise wasn't playing on Super Bowl Sunday would be considered incredibly successful by just about any other organization. They made it to the AFC Championship Game against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals but their efforts were thwarted in an overtime thriller, losing 27-24 in that game.
Patrick Mahomes has made the Chiefs perennial Super Bowl favorites
As mentioned, the arrival of Mahomes has changed everything for the Chiefs. The No. 10 pick in the 2017 draft sat his first season with Kansas City behind Alex Smith but hasn't looked back since then. He made the AFC Championship Game in his first season as the starter and went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady in an overtime loss to the Patriots but then won the Chiefs their first Super Bowl in five decades in just his second campaign as the starter.
All told, in six seasons as the Chiefs starter and before turning 30 years old, Mahomes has already led his team to four Super Bowl appearances and three Super Bowl victories. However, Brady does still have a leg up on him, not just in terms of total rings and championships won, but Mahomes' one loss in the Big Game came in the 2020-21 season when Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers thoroughly bested Kansas City in a 31-9 drubbing for Super Bowl LV.