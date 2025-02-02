Chiefs Super Bowl question mark could be solved by a local draft product in April
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs are making their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, but they’re doing it with a vastly different offensive approach than last year.
During the 2023 season, the Chiefs relied heavily on the emergence of running back Isiah Pacheco to carry their offense. Pacheco served as the team’s workhorse during his sophomore campaign, particularly in the postseason. After leading all players with 81 carries for 313 rushing yards through four playoff games last year, Pacheco entered the 2024 season as the clear No. 1 option in Kansas City’s backfield.
However, Pacheco suffered an injury in Week 2 that kept him sidelined for a majority of the regular season, and he hasn’t looked the same since he returned in Week 13. Instead, the Chiefs reunited with veteran running back Kareem Hunt. While Hunt has been efficient, Kansas City’s rushing attack has been lackluster throughout the playoffs.
Chiefs could draft Kansas star to address running back position
The Chiefs will need to address the running back position during the offseason, especially since Hunt is set to be a free agent and Pacheco will be entering the final year of his rookie contract. If the Chiefs look to bolster the position in the 2024 NFL Draft, they won’t have to look far to find talent.
Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal emerged as a hometown hero after taking over the starting role during his freshman season in 2021, and the Chiefs could ensure he continues to thrive in the region at the next level.
Neal steadily improved each year during his collegiate career, and he’s expected to be selected with an early-to-mid Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Although he’s slightly undersized, Neal has thrived as a one-cut runner. He possesses the acceleration to break into the second level of the defense and the power to plow through contact. Perhaps mostly importantly, he has the versatility to thrive in both the running game and passing game.
Over 49 games, Neal compiled 4,343 rushing yards with 49 touchdowns on 760 carries (5.7 yards per carry). He also added 711 receiving yards and four scores on 77 receptions.
Hunt has led the Chiefs with 108 rushing yards and three score on 25 carries during this postseason. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has 57 rushing yards in the playoffs, has outgained Pacheco, who has 30 rushing yards on 10 carries.