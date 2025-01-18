Who sang the national anthem, halftime show for Texans-Chiefs Divisional Round game?
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the fourth-seeded Houston Texans for a Divisional Round battle on Saturday.
The Texans will have to defy the odds to make their first AFC Championship Game appearance in franchise history. As the top seed in the conference, Kansas City earned an additional week off to rest and prepare for Houston. That’s certainly not good news for the Texans, who already struggled in their Week 16 loss against the Chiefs.
The Chiefs are hoping to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships, and the Texans are the first team that stands in their way. Arrowhead Stadium is one of the most hostile environments in the league, and Kansas City’s fans will likely be roaring as the Chiefs take the field for their first meaningful snaps since Christmas Day. That atmosphere will only become more raucous with the additional postseason ceremonies.
Who is singing the Divisional Round national anthem before Texans-Chiefs?
Lanell Lightfoot will perform the national anthem before kickoff in Kansas City, per the Chiefs' website. The Minnesota native and soloist from the Washington metropolitan area began singing in church choirs at a young age, and she won several talent competitions before ultimately landing a recording opportunity with The Minnesota Boy Choir. In 1997, she toured with the Grammy Award-winning group, The Sound of Blackness.
Lightfoot has plenty of experience with singing the national anthem in different settings. Along with sporting events, she’s performed the anthem for distinguished officials, such as the President of the United States, George W. Bush. Most recently, she performed the national anthem for an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt will be the drum honoree, and he’s the only Chiefs punter that Kansas City fans will want to see all day. The Kansas Police Department presents the colors, and the flyover will be consist of four CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the 158th Aviation Battalion.
Who is performing the Divisional Round halftime show at the Texans-Chiefs game?
Kendrick Lamar has made plenty of headlines as the performing artist for the highly-anticipated halftime show at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, but fans will get to enjoy plenty of other performances along the way.
Atlanta-based rap artist Big Boi will perform from the GEHA Deck during halftime of the Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He will perform a five-minute medley of his extensive catalog. Big Boi and Andre 3000 formed OutKast, a duo which is widely regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop acts of all time.
Their fifth studio album, “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below,” won three Grammy Awards. Big Boi went on to find commercial success as a solo artist. He has been featured on several records and released three studio albums. Big Boi already has experience working with the NFL — he previously performed at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, which was hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his hometown.