Common sense should win the day in looming Chiefs-Travis Kelce contract deadline

During the opening night festivities before the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seemed optimistic about prolonging his football career. The 35-year-old told reporters that he hoped he would still playing in three years.

After Kansas City’s 40-22 drubbing by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Kelce wasn’t nearly as enthusiastic about continuing his football journey. He made it clear after the game that he would need some time to mull over retirement this offseason.

Unfortunately for Kelce, the fast-paced nature of the NFL won’t provide him with much time to contemplate his future. Any decision Kelce makes will likely come before March 15, when he’s scheduled to earn an $11.5 million roster bonus. Kansas City would also likely prefer to know his decision before the NFL’s free agency period begins on March 10.

Chiefs should be willing to work with Travis Kelce despite upcoming contract deadline

If Kelce decides to retire after March 15, his dead cap figure would rise from $2.5 million to $14 million. That doesn’t necessarily mean the organization will demand a decision by that date. Kansas City may be willing to navigate the situation with a franchise player like Kelce, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

If Kelce decides to retire, the Chiefs’ salary cap ramifications would depend on the date, per Spotrac. Before March 15 or after June 1, Kansas City would save $17.5 million in salary cap space. Between those dates, they would only save $5.7 million in cap space due to a $14 million dead money charge.

If the perennial Pro Bowler isn’t ready to make a decision, the Chiefs could push back Kelce’s roster bonus date or adjust the contract to release him with a post-June 1 designation. There’s no reason to believe that either side wouldn’t be willing to do what’s best for each other, especially since Kelce has become one of the franchise’s all-time great players.

Kelce has started 21 playoff games since 2018, adding over one additional season’s worth of games to his career. At age 35, it was clear that he had lost a few steps. Kelce finished the 2024 season with 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns, the fewest of his career since he became a starter in 2014.