Chiefs looming Travis Kelce replacement didn't even play in Super Bowl LIX
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked discombobulated throughout Super Bowl LIX. The team’s top offensive minds, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reverted back to their old flaws. Reid’s past reputation for poor game management resurfaced as he stubbornly relied on a five-man protection scheme and abandoned the running game. Mahomes reverted to playing hero ball, compounding his poor footwork with missed reads and poor decisions.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the NFL’s all-time postseason leader in receptions, didn’t record his first catch until the second half. On the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce revealed that he originally planned to play for the next three years, but he plans to mull over retirement after the heartbreaking loss. It’s not uncommon for aging players to contemplate retirement after a Super Bowl loss. Typically, those players usually regain their motivation and decide to return for another season.
It’s no secret that Father Time has been catching up to Kelce, who will be 36 years old next season. Still, replacing the four-time first-team All-Pro will be easier said than done.
Travis Kelce’s potential successor didn’t have a great start to his career
The Chiefs attempted to get a head start on developing Kelce’s successor by drafting TCU tight end Jared Wiley in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Kelce’s potential successor wasn’t even available to play in Super Bowl LIX.
The Chiefs placed Wiley on the injured reserve list after he suffered a torn ACL during a practice session in early November. Wiley played in just seven games during his rookie season, and he was targeted just once despite playing 92 offensive snaps. He caught his lone target for a seven-yard gain against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
Kansas City didn’t seem to be overly impressed by the rookie’s early performance. They signed veteran Jody Fortson in September, and he slowly began cutting into Wiley’s playing time. Fortson played more snaps (19) than Wiley (17) against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, which was the final game of Wiley’s rookie season.
Kelce will likely return. After all, Super Bowl LIX would be a bitter way to end his Hall of Fame career. Either way, the Chiefs should continue searching for a viable replacement.