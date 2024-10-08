Chiefs' unblemished 5-0 record proves just how cooked the rest of the NFL really is
By John Buhler
You are what your record says you are. Despite being one of two undefeated teams in the NFL, it is not like the Kansas City Chiefs are blowing anyone out of the water. The Minnesota Vikings are doing that with their shocking 5-0 start. For Kansas City, their ability to stay on top of the league is quite commendable. They may be lucky in some capacities, but have played a rather difficult schedule.
In Monday night's convincing 26-13 win over the reeling New Orleans Saints, we finally saw the offense start to click a bit. This has been a unit ravaged by injuries. Kansas City is down its two best receivers in Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rashee Rice, probably for the season, as well as being down its starting running back Isiah Pacheco for an extended stretch. They are winning with defense.
Yes, there are ebbs and flows in every team's season. The offense will continue to improve as Patrick Mahomes continues to build the rapport with his teammates. Conversely, I don't think the Chiefs run defense can play any better. Steve Spagnuolo's unit is firing on all cylinders, but there will be some regression at some point. How do I know this? This is football, but the Chiefs are so damn good at it.
Offensively, players like Kareem Hunt and JuJu Smith-Schuster are picking up the slack for the team.
Yes, the fact the Chiefs are 5-0 should terrify the rest of the NFL, as they aren't even playing that well.
The Chiefs were my pick to win the AFC this year, but they are playing much differently than I thought.
Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated having not played their best football
As far as a Super Bowl three-peat is concerned, I am not going to crown them just yet. Chiefs Kingdom will gladly do that for me, but I also don't think this team has hit a true patch of adversity just yet. They have played a tough schedule, but I also feel that some of their competitors like the Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals have been exposed as frauds. AFC West play could be a real eye-opener.
Look. If any team is going to go 6-0 in conference play, it will be the Chiefs. However, none of their rivals look to be a pushover. There have been games where Denver, Las Vegas and Los Angeles have all looked like competent teams. The AFC North may not be good and the NFC South may be in a state of transition. The Chiefs have benefited from going against those teams during this stretch.
But the good news is the Chiefs have plenty of room to get better. They have another gear to get to especially offensively and in terms of overall execution. While their run defense may be tapped out, it is hard to see the other undefeated teams in football in the Vikings taking a quantum leap, whereas the Chiefs can kick it into high gear twice over. This team is really good, but not yet a true champion.
As soon as the Chiefs get an offensive identity, I will have no issue with them winning in New Orleans.