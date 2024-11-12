Chiefs will be even better after injury update on Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu
By Quinn Everts
Thankfully, the Kansas City Chiefs are about to get even better. Oh, no one except Chiefs fans is thankful for that? Okay, disregard that first part.
The Kansas City Chiefs are about to get better though, as running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenigu are set to return from IR this week. This doesn't mean both players are guaranteed to play on Sunday when the Chiefs battle the Buffalo Bills, but it does mean they can return to practice this week and could potentially be cleared in time for Sunday's showdown for AFC supremacy.
Already 9-0 without the services of these two key players, the Chiefs don't need extra help to beat teams. But it's always good to see players return from injury and this team getting some extra help at running back and defensive end will just make them even more frightening.
Isiah Pacheco could help jumpstart Chiefs rushing attack
Kareem Hunt has done an admirable job in the Chiefs run game since the team brought back the veteran earlier this season, but he's definitely lost a step and can't quite be the workhorse back he once was. Hunt is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry this year, although he has scored 5 rushing touchdowns for the Chiefs, the team with which he started his career.
Isiah Pacheco's imminent return will bring an extra dimension or two to Kansas City's rushing attack. Pacheco brings more speed and versatility as a runner and a pass-catcher than Hunt does in 2024. Hunt's roll won't disappear completely as he's still had some nice moments this season, but getting a starting-caliber running back in the lineup again could open a lot of things up for Patrick Mahomes and KC's offense.
Charles Omenihu will reinforce an already-elite defense
Before last season, Omenihu had never recorded more than 4.5 sacks in a season. But in 2023, his first with the Chiefs, he posted 7 sacks in just 11 games.
Kansas City already has one of the best defensive units in football — they've actually helped keep the team afloat when the offense sputters — and now Omenihu is on the verge of returning to add even more depth.