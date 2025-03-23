The second round of the 2025 Formula 1 season certainly wasn't a thriller, but we do have some hope for a budding rivalry between the two favorites for the championship.

Oscar Piastri comfortably won the Chinese Grand Prix from pole, only relinquishing the lead during the pit cycle. Most drivers only stopped once, opting to extend their tire stint rather than pit twice, which was thought to possible be a popular strategy pre-race.

The result keeps Lando Norris atop the standings, but Piastri now sits just 10 points behind his teammate.

Lando Norris passed George Russell at the start to move up to second, but was undercut by him on the pit stops. He soon got the spot back, and ultimately pulled away from the Mercedes driver. But worsening brake issues at the end meant Norris only took second over Russell by a few car lengths. If the race was a lap longer, Norris may have dropped off the podium.

Max Verstappen wasn't a factor most of the race, but came alive late to pass Charles Leclerc for fourth spot.

Leclerc ran all but one turn of the race with a broken wing after making contact with his teammate Lewis Hamilton at the beginning of the grand prix.

Look closely and you'll see Leclerc's damaged endplate on the left side 👀#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/0lsDcBerMP — Formula 1 (@F1) March 23, 2025

Among the disappointments were Fernando Alonso, who has yet to finish a race in 2025, Liam Lawson, who started from the pit lane and was hardly a factor all day, and Racing Bulls, who had some pace this weekend, but after a day that included a damaged wing pit stop for Yuki Tsunoda, fell short of any points.

2025 Chinese Grand Prix results

DQ = Disqualified, NC = Not classified

Position Driver Team Running/Cause for DNF 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren Running 2 Lando Norris McLaren Running 3 George Russell Mercedes Running 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Running 5 Esteban Ocon Haas Running 6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Running 7 Alex Albon Williams Running 8 Oliver Bearman Haas Running 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Running 10 Carlos Sainz Williams Running 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls Running 12 Jack Doohan Alpine Running 13 Liam Lawson Red Bull Running 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber Running 15 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber Running 16 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls Running NC Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF (Brakes, Lap 5) DQ Charles Leclerc Ferrari Finished 5th, DQed for weight breach DQ Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Finished 6th, DQed due to skid block breach DQ Pierre Gasly Alpine Finished 11th, DQed due to weight breach

Hours after the race wrapped, news came down that both Ferraris, as well as Pierre Gasly for Alpine, were disqualified. Leclerc and Gasly's results were nixed due to their cars being underweight, while Hamilton's car was deemed to have a problem with its skid blocks.

Ferrari lost 18 points overall from the shocking DQs, while some others reaped more points due to their misfortune.

Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman already delivered double points for Haas before the DQs, but now the duo went from scoring 7 total points to 14. Kimi Antonelli moved from eighth to sixth, while Alex Albon jumped from ninth to seventh.

Two drivers found themselves suddenly in the points due to the DQs: Lance Stroll took ninth, and Carlos Sainz scored his first points of 2025 in tenth.

Drivers' championship standings after Chinese Grand Prix (Round 2/24)

Position Driver Points 1 Lando Norris 44 2 Max Verstappen 36 3 George Russell 35 4 Oscar Piastri 34 5 Kimi Antonelli 22 6 Alex Albon 16 7 Esteban Ocon 10 8 Lance Stroll 10 9 Lewis Hamilton 9 10 Charles Leclerc 8 11 Nico Hulkenberg 6 12 Oliver Bearman 4 13 Yuki Tsunoda 3 14 Carlos Sainz 1 15 Isack Hadjar 0 16 Pierre Gasly 0 17 Liam Lawson 0 18 Jack Doohan 0 19 Gabriel Bortoleto 0 20 Fernando Alonso 0

Constructors' championship standings after Chinese Grand Prix (round 2/24)

Alpine is now the lone constructor without points.