Chinese Grand Prix: Results, F1 drivers' and constructors' standings after 3 shocking DQs

The Chinese Grand Prix shocked F1 fans with three disqualifications. Here is where things stand.
Kyle Kandetzki
F1 Grand Prix Of China
F1 Grand Prix Of China

The second round of the 2025 Formula 1 season certainly wasn't a thriller, but we do have some hope for a budding rivalry between the two favorites for the championship.

Oscar Piastri comfortably won the Chinese Grand Prix from pole, only relinquishing the lead during the pit cycle. Most drivers only stopped once, opting to extend their tire stint rather than pit twice, which was thought to possible be a popular strategy pre-race.

The result keeps Lando Norris atop the standings, but Piastri now sits just 10 points behind his teammate.

Lando Norris passed George Russell at the start to move up to second, but was undercut by him on the pit stops. He soon got the spot back, and ultimately pulled away from the Mercedes driver. But worsening brake issues at the end meant Norris only took second over Russell by a few car lengths. If the race was a lap longer, Norris may have dropped off the podium.

Max Verstappen wasn't a factor most of the race, but came alive late to pass Charles Leclerc for fourth spot.

Leclerc ran all but one turn of the race with a broken wing after making contact with his teammate Lewis Hamilton at the beginning of the grand prix.

Among the disappointments were Fernando Alonso, who has yet to finish a race in 2025, Liam Lawson, who started from the pit lane and was hardly a factor all day, and Racing Bulls, who had some pace this weekend, but after a day that included a damaged wing pit stop for Yuki Tsunoda, fell short of any points.

2025 Chinese Grand Prix results

DQ = Disqualified, NC = Not classified

Position

Driver

Team

Running/Cause for DNF

1

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

Running

2

Lando Norris

McLaren

Running

3

George Russell

Mercedes

Running

4

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

Running

5

Esteban Ocon

Haas

Running

6

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

Running

7

Alex Albon

Williams

Running

8

Oliver Bearman

Haas

Running

9

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

Running

10

Carlos Sainz

Williams

Running

11

Isack Hadjar

Racing Bulls

Running

12

Jack Doohan

Alpine

Running

13

Liam Lawson

Red Bull

Running

14

Gabriel Bortoleto

Sauber

Running

15

Nico Hulkenberg

Sauber

Running

16

Yuki Tsunoda

Racing Bulls

Running

NC

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

DNF (Brakes, Lap 5)

DQ

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

Finished 5th, DQed for weight breach

DQ

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

Finished 6th, DQed due to skid block breach

DQ

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

Finished 11th, DQed due to weight breach

Hours after the race wrapped, news came down that both Ferraris, as well as Pierre Gasly for Alpine, were disqualified. Leclerc and Gasly's results were nixed due to their cars being underweight, while Hamilton's car was deemed to have a problem with its skid blocks.

Ferrari lost 18 points overall from the shocking DQs, while some others reaped more points due to their misfortune.

Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman already delivered double points for Haas before the DQs, but now the duo went from scoring 7 total points to 14. Kimi Antonelli moved from eighth to sixth, while Alex Albon jumped from ninth to seventh.

Two drivers found themselves suddenly in the points due to the DQs: Lance Stroll took ninth, and Carlos Sainz scored his first points of 2025 in tenth.

Drivers' championship standings after Chinese Grand Prix (Round 2/24)

Position

Driver

Points

1

Lando Norris

44

2

Max Verstappen

36

3

George Russell

35

4

Oscar Piastri

34

5

Kimi Antonelli

22

6

Alex Albon

16

7

Esteban Ocon

10

8

Lance Stroll

10

9

Lewis Hamilton

9

10

Charles Leclerc

8

11

Nico Hulkenberg

6

12

Oliver Bearman

4

13

Yuki Tsunoda

3

14

Carlos Sainz

1

15

Isack Hadjar

0

16

Pierre Gasly

0

17

Liam Lawson

0

18

Jack Doohan

0

19

Gabriel Bortoleto

0

20

Fernando Alonso

0

Constructors' championship standings after Chinese Grand Prix (round 2/24)

Alpine is now the lone constructor without points.

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

78

2

Mercedes

57

3

Red Bull

36

4

Williams

17

5

Ferrari

17

6

Haas

14

7

Aston Martin

10

8

Sauber

6

9

Racing Bulls

3

10

Alpine

0

