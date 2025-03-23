The second round of the 2025 Formula 1 season certainly wasn't a thriller, but we do have some hope for a budding rivalry between the two favorites for the championship.
Oscar Piastri comfortably won the Chinese Grand Prix from pole, only relinquishing the lead during the pit cycle. Most drivers only stopped once, opting to extend their tire stint rather than pit twice, which was thought to possible be a popular strategy pre-race.
The result keeps Lando Norris atop the standings, but Piastri now sits just 10 points behind his teammate.
Lando Norris passed George Russell at the start to move up to second, but was undercut by him on the pit stops. He soon got the spot back, and ultimately pulled away from the Mercedes driver. But worsening brake issues at the end meant Norris only took second over Russell by a few car lengths. If the race was a lap longer, Norris may have dropped off the podium.
Max Verstappen wasn't a factor most of the race, but came alive late to pass Charles Leclerc for fourth spot.
Leclerc ran all but one turn of the race with a broken wing after making contact with his teammate Lewis Hamilton at the beginning of the grand prix.
Among the disappointments were Fernando Alonso, who has yet to finish a race in 2025, Liam Lawson, who started from the pit lane and was hardly a factor all day, and Racing Bulls, who had some pace this weekend, but after a day that included a damaged wing pit stop for Yuki Tsunoda, fell short of any points.
2025 Chinese Grand Prix results
DQ = Disqualified, NC = Not classified
Position
Driver
Team
Running/Cause for DNF
1
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
Running
2
Lando Norris
McLaren
Running
3
George Russell
Mercedes
Running
4
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
Running
5
Esteban Ocon
Haas
Running
6
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Running
7
Alex Albon
Williams
Running
8
Oliver Bearman
Haas
Running
9
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
Running
10
Carlos Sainz
Williams
Running
11
Isack Hadjar
Racing Bulls
Running
12
Jack Doohan
Alpine
Running
13
Liam Lawson
Red Bull
Running
14
Gabriel Bortoleto
Sauber
Running
15
Nico Hulkenberg
Sauber
Running
16
Yuki Tsunoda
Racing Bulls
Running
NC
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
DNF (Brakes, Lap 5)
DQ
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
Finished 5th, DQed for weight breach
DQ
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Finished 6th, DQed due to skid block breach
DQ
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
Finished 11th, DQed due to weight breach
Hours after the race wrapped, news came down that both Ferraris, as well as Pierre Gasly for Alpine, were disqualified. Leclerc and Gasly's results were nixed due to their cars being underweight, while Hamilton's car was deemed to have a problem with its skid blocks.
Ferrari lost 18 points overall from the shocking DQs, while some others reaped more points due to their misfortune.
Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman already delivered double points for Haas before the DQs, but now the duo went from scoring 7 total points to 14. Kimi Antonelli moved from eighth to sixth, while Alex Albon jumped from ninth to seventh.
Two drivers found themselves suddenly in the points due to the DQs: Lance Stroll took ninth, and Carlos Sainz scored his first points of 2025 in tenth.
Drivers' championship standings after Chinese Grand Prix (Round 2/24)
Position
Driver
Points
1
Lando Norris
44
2
Max Verstappen
36
3
George Russell
35
4
Oscar Piastri
34
5
Kimi Antonelli
22
6
Alex Albon
16
7
Esteban Ocon
10
8
Lance Stroll
10
9
Lewis Hamilton
9
10
Charles Leclerc
8
11
Nico Hulkenberg
6
12
Oliver Bearman
4
13
Yuki Tsunoda
3
14
Carlos Sainz
1
15
Isack Hadjar
0
16
Pierre Gasly
0
17
Liam Lawson
0
18
Jack Doohan
0
19
Gabriel Bortoleto
0
20
Fernando Alonso
0
Constructors' championship standings after Chinese Grand Prix (round 2/24)
Alpine is now the lone constructor without points.
Position
Team
Points
1
McLaren
78
2
Mercedes
57
3
Red Bull
36
4
Williams
17
5
Ferrari
17
6
Haas
14
7
Aston Martin
10
8
Sauber
6
9
Racing Bulls
3
10
Alpine
0