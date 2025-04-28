Chip Caray lets Nolan Arenado do the talking in epic call of Cardinals walk-off

Over the weekend, the St. Louis Cardinals took two of three games from their divison rivals the Milwaukee Brewers. Game 2 of this NL Central showdown was more than eventful and ended in dramatic fashion.

After getting out to a 5-0 lead by the 4th inning, the Cardinals started to allow Milwaukee back in the game a little at a time. The Brewers scored two runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth and entered the final frame down by two runs. A Jackson Chourio homer tied the game and sent it to the bottom of the ninth where superstar Nolan Arenado became the hero. Arenado blasted a walk-off solo home run but the call from St. Louis broadcaster Chip Caray may have been the best part.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Cardinals broadcast has great call on Nolan Arenado walk-off

"Swing and a drive!" This is a phrase that Atlanta Braves fans came to know and love from Chip Caray, who was Atlanta's play-by-play voice from 2005-2022. The grandson of legendary broadcaster, Harry Caray, now serves as the play-by-play man for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Caray undeservingly receives a lot of backlash for his announcing. While some may disagree, Caray's call on Arenado's game-winning dinger on Saturday was perfection.

Nolan Arenado crushes a walk-off homer to give the Cardinals a win over the Brewers!



Chip Caray with the St. Louis call. ⚾️💣🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/5te7FbpkVp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2025

On the crack of the bat, you can hear the excitment in Caray's voice because he knows that Arenados rip to left has a chance to end the game.

"Swing, drive, hit high in the air to left! Nolan Arenado walks it off!" Caray emphatically stated. The beauty of this call was that he left it at that. After Caray had said his peace, fans saw Arenado trot around the bases with the noise of excited St. Louis fans in the background. This was perfect execution on Caray's part as sometimes the best thing to do is to let the game speak for itself.