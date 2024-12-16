Chipper Jones directs Braves frustration at someone other than Alex Anthopoulos
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones is active on social media. Jones has never been shy about sharing his opinions, and the Braves front office hasn't given him much of a choice this winter. Alex Anthopoulos has several needs to fill, including corner outfielder, shortstop and the starting rotation. Again – these are merely the most obvious.
Anthopoulos only has so much money to work with thanks to Liberty Media, which is a company hoping to make a profit on its professional baseball team. However, the Braves are competitive and own the southeastern United States. There is little reason they should be cheap in free agency or trades, and their recent spending trends can back that up.
The Braves thrive by signing young players to long-term, team-friendly contracts. They achieved that feat with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider, among others. Anthopoulos also knows when to cash in his trade chips better than most.
As Chipper noted during his interview on Foul Territory, though, Anthopoulos is working within his limitations.
Chipper Jones is just as confused as Braves fans about Liberty Media
The Braves have yet to make a major move this winter, but there's a good chance that isn't on Anthopoulos. Liberty Media made a profit last year, and it'd make a whole lot of sense if they wanted to hold onto that money rather than spending it in free agency.
Atlanta lost starting pitcher Max Fried in free agency. Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with the New York Yankees. I'd by no means blame Fried for taking the deal, as the Braves were never going to give the left-hander that much money. However, it does leave the Braves in a bit of a pickle. Charlie Morton is also expected to leave the team, whether it be via retirement or another suitor, meaning Atlanta has two rotation spots to fill until Strider comes back.
Acuña Jr. isn't coming back anytime soon. The best bet on Acuña is May, if not a bit later due to the severity of his ailment.
Orlando Arcia is the starting shortstop, though he took a major step back last season for the Braves. Essentially, Atlanta has a long way to go before they can compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heck, the Mets just signed Juan Soto! What is Anthopoulos waiting for?
Chipper doesn't know, and neither do we.