Chipper Jones final pitch should be enough to get Andruw Jones to Cooperstown
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves haven't had much to celebrate over the last few months. They lost in the NL Wild Card round to the San Diego Padres and watched the rival Dodgers win the World Series from home. Alex Anthopoulos has yet to make a big splash in free agency while the Mets and those same Dodgers have added quite a bit of talent to their rosters. As things currently stand, the Braves wouldn't be favored to win the NL East, let alone make it out of the National League, despite the looming returns of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider.
Tuesday offers a rare chance at an off-field win. The Baseball Hall-of-Fame class will be announced, and Andruw Jones has a legitimate argument to make it to Cooperstown. Jones reportedly has around 73 percent of known votes, meaning he is on the cusp of the 75 percent needed to reach baseball immortality.
Unfortunately for Jones, the public vote tends to trend a little higher than the actual BBWAA vote percentages, meaning he has some ground to make up before the 6 p.m. ET announcement. Fortunately for Jones, even if he doesn't make this year's class, he'll be in good position to finally do so next year thanks to a rather lite class in comparison.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Chipper Jones makes his case for Braves teammate Andruw Jones to join him in Cooperstown
Jones former teammate Chipper Jones tried to sway some minds on social media with a simple quote tweet.
The case for Jones is obvious – just take a look at his career numbers. Jones was a surefire Hall of Famer through the first decade of his career. Then, he fell off like no player we've ever seen of his caliber. Jones went from a consistent four-plus WAR player and one of the best defensive stars of his generation to a negative-WAR player with the Dodgers, White Sox and Yankees. Maybe there was something in the water in Atlanta, but that sort of dropoff make his Hall-of-Fame case much more complicated.
Jones' peak may very well earn him a plaque in Cooperstown. It's a shame we even need to have this conversation, though.