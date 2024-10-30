Blame the player: Chipper Jones sounds off on Braves-Freddie Freeman drama
By Mark Powell
Freddie Freeman hit a home run in his sixth straight World Series game on Tuesday night, which is an MLB record. Freeman's streak started during the 2021 World Series, when he was a member of the Atlanta Braves. Of course, we all know how that ended.
Freeman bolted Atlanta in favor of Los Angeles. As a California kid, the fit made sense, though leaving was never easy. Agent Casey Close's negotiations with Alex Anthopoulos made matters even tougher, as Close reportedly gave the Braves two options at a self-imposed deadline, neither of which worked for the team. Freeman would part ways with Close the very next season after his first visit to Atlanta as a member of the Dodgers roster.
Chipper Jones had a lot to say about Freddie Freeman in the World Series
Nonetheless, both sides have moved on. Ozzie Albies, like many of his Atlanta teammates, is cheering Freeman on. Even Braves legend Chipper Jones wants nothing but the best for Freeman, but felt the need to weigh in on the lingering conflict some Atlanta fans are feeling as a franchise icon succeeds elsewhere.
"Agent works for him, not the other way around," Jones said in regards to the Close-Freeman relationship. "No excuses…as a player, you play where you wanna play. Agent works for the player. Any miscommunication is the players fault. No deal is signed or rejected without the players consent. Period."
While that all sounds a bit harsh, especially if Freeman was kept in the dark about any of these details, Jones did say he's still rooting for the Dodgers in the World Series because of Freeman.
"But hey, I’m happy for Freddie. Things worked out for him in the long run and he and his family are happy in LA. So let it go and move on. When Ollie hit 50+ last year, never heard Freddie’s name. Now Free is showing off on America's TV in the World Series and people are bitter. Script could flip in 11 months people. Free doesn’t play here anymore….Ollie does. Be happy you still have a stud 1B. Go Braves!" Jones sounded off.
In a way, Jones as a point. While Atlanta underachieved this season, Matt Olson is still a capable Freeman replacement and finish fourth in NL MVP voting in 2023. While he had a down start to the 2024 campaign, he rebounded nicely in September. Considering the circumstances of Freeman's exit – which was undoubtedly sudden – Anthopoulos did a fine job replacing him.
The Braves are in prime position to contend again in 2025. And if they can't win the World Series, watching a former fan favorite take home all the hardware is the next-best thing.