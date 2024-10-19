Chris Jones gives perfect window into why Chiefs are building a dynasty
By Quinn Everts
Dynasties are built off of ideas. And talent, of course, but when teams have players bought in for the good of the team, that talent goes even further. Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones is clearly bought in, and though he's never had to sacrifice individual achievements for team success, he says that if he was forced to make that decision, it would be a no-brainer.
"I'll take a Super Bowl over a DPOY any day. Most of the time it's about the unselfish play, you gotta get yourself out of the mind frame of 'me' and think about moreso the people around you," Jones said.
Jones has never won a DPOY, but he has made five Pro Bowls and two All Pro teams while being the most important and disruptive defender on the Chiefs. It's easy to see why Kansas City relies on him as a leader on that side of the ball.
Kansas City continues to be a machine in the NFL
Being a great offense does not make a dynasty, even though Kansas City has that, thanks to potentially the best quarterback of all time Patrick Mahomes. Winning one Super Bowl doesn't make a dynasty either. But KC has three rings in the last five seasons with no reason to believe that more aren't on the way. That continued success is what makes dynasties, and selflessness is how dynasties stay alive.
This season, the Chiefs are 5-0 and pretty much everyone agrees they haven't played their best football yet. Patrick Mahomes is turning the ball over more than he's used to, the Chiefs have gotten stagnant at times and none of their wins have been wholly convincing. That's a sure sign of a dynasty — when a team isn't producing like usual and still manages to win. Chris Jones and the Chiefs are winners because the end goal of everyone on the field is to do just that; win.
Even as the Chiefs offense takes some time to find its rhythm in 2024, the defense has continued to be the force it was all of last season. With Chris Jones leading that unit, that probably won't change anytime soon.