Chris Paul drops hints about potential retirement in Pat McAfee interview

San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul has seen many highs and lows during his 20 seasons in the NBA. Earlier this week, Paul hinted at a potential retirement in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

"I still love to play basketball and I'm in the gym every day. My decision is about family more than anything," said Paul Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show.

Paul would be entering his 21st season in the NBA if he were to return next season. He's done pretty much everything, but still hasn't captured an NBA title. He has come up short multiple times with the LA Clippers, Houston Rockets and most notably in the 2021 NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, where his team fell in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chris Paul has accomplished more than most NBA players

Chris Paul was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets with the No. 4 pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. During his career, Paul has been selected to 12 All-Star games and won gold with the U.S. Men's Basketball Olympic team two times. Paul has also been named to an All-NBA team 11 times and made nine All-Defensive teams.

The height of Paul's career was his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he formed a trio with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, also known as Lob City. Paul also spent two years with the Houston Rockets, where he formed a duo with James Harden; Houston had some success but ran into the Warriors in the postseason.

A right hamstring injury in the 2018 Western Conference Finals cost the Rockets a chance at upsetting the juggernaut, and was just another example of Paul getting close but not getting over the hill.

What a Paul retirement would mean for the Spurs

This past season with the San Antonio Spurs, Chris Paul averaged 8.8 PPG, 7.4 APG and 3.6 RPG. Even though he isn't the player that he once was at the height of his career, Paul retiring would be a significant loss for the Spurs.

For a young team with a very bright future, losing a veteran like Paul would have a significant impact as the Spurs would be losing a role model in the locker room. However, it seems like San Antonio is gearing up to draft Dylan Harper, and with both De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle on the team, there is no shortage of guard help.