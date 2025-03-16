Chris Sale pays tribute to Red Sox legend Luis Tiant in Braves spring training game

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. While his Boston Red Sox tenure was up and down every which way, Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale is a student of the game. He spent 2017 to 2023 in a Red Sox uniform, helping them win their most recent World Series in 2018. That may not earn him a spot in New England lore quite like the one former Red Sox legend Luis Tiant occupies, but it is always fun when great recognizes great.

On his first pitch from the mound during the Atlanta's spring training game against Boston on Saturday, Sale did his best impression of how Tiant used to deliver the ball. Yes, the Red Sox' play-by-play team was completely oblivious to what was going on, but it did not make it any less special. Sale has not pitched since Tiant passed away at the age of 83 in early October, and he made sure to take advantage of the opportunity.

While Sale still has some runway to put forth a Hall of Fame career, Tiant is one of the greatest candidates to remain in the hall of very good. To date, Tiant never received enough votes to get in, whether on the writers' ballot or by the Veterans Committee. Sale has a few more years left in the tank. Injuries derailed his career, but when he is on, he is one of the most unhittable pitchers in MLB.

Sale paying tribute to the late Tiant is the kind of stuff that makes baseball transcend generations.

Chris Sale doing a tribute to El Tiante is very, very cool. One Red Sox legend showing love to another Red Sox legend. pic.twitter.com/Vmg55E27UU — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 15, 2025

Atlanta and Boston are interleague rivals, but that does not take away from the great moment here.

After the game, Sale was asked by reporters why he imitated Tiant's one-of-a-kind delivery.

“[Tiant] was a special person," the lefty said. "I just felt like that was something cool for me to be able to do to kind of tip my cap to him.”

The interesting part in all this is Sale himself has an unorthodox motion. His may be more herky-jerky than what Tiant's windup was back in the day, but you could spot both from a mile away.

As we look ahead to what Atlanta and Boston can do this season, the Braves are hoping to keep their postseason streak alive, while the Red Sox are trying to get back to October. Atlanta was buoyed by great pitching performances out of Sale, who won NL Cy Young honors, while its once-potent offense largely stagnated. Boston made strides last season to get out of the cellar in the deep AL East, and has added some big new pieces over the winter.

Overall, both franchises are hoping to achieve similar things this season. Atlanta might have more postseason experience than Boston of late, but the Red Sox seem to be more inclined to go for it now. They had a far better and more impactful offseason than Atlanta. Boston landed Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet, while Atlanta's only big acquisition was that of Jurickson Profar.

I cannot wait for the day for someone to mimic Sale's motion, except for Sale to be in the stands.