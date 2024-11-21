What could’ve been: Chris Sale was slated to make heroic NLDS return had Braves advanced
By Austin Owens
All season long the Atlanta Braves faced a great deal of adversity with numerous injuries. Reigning MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and flame-throwing starter Spencer Strider missed the majority of the season with significant injuries. Additionally, Michael Harris II missed an extended amount of time as did catcher Sean Murphy.
Mix all of these injuries together along with the fact that centerpieces like Matt Olson and Austin Riley underperformed by their standards and it created the perfect storm for Brian Snitker’s squad. Atlanta’s division title streak came to an end but the Braves were able to salvage their season by claiming an NL Wild Card spot, mainly thanks to their starting rotation led by NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale. What had been Atlanta’s strengths all season quickly turned into their kryptonite.
Chris Sale was scheduled to return for the Braves
The Braves got matched up with the high-powered offense of the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series. With Atlanta being forced to play a double header the day before this series began that controlled their postseason destiny, San Diego had a major advantage from the beginning.
The emotional roller coaster ride followed by a cross-country flight obviously took a toll on the Braves. Not knowing if they were going to make the playoffs or not, Atlanta scheduled for Chris Sale to take the mound the day before the Wild Card series began but couldn’t because of back spasms.
Sale’s back spasms lingered and kept the lefty off of the NL Wild Card Series roster. With Atlanta’s rotation being tired and injured, the Padres took full advantage and took the first two games of the series to advance to the NLDS against the Dodgers.
While knowing that Sale has recovered and can now have a normal offseason is good news for Atlanta, it is a tough pill to swallow knowing that Sale was slated to return to the rotation against the Dodgers in the NLDS had the Braves advanced. This would have been a major lift as Sale finished the regular season with a 18-3 record, 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts, claiming a Triple Crown.