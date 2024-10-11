Christian McCaffrey's injury looms large again for 49ers with Jordan Mason update
When Christian McCaffrey was listed as inactive to start the season, it seemed as though the San Francisco 49ers were doomed from the start. McCaffrey's injury updates have done nothing but go in the wrong direction.
After being diagnosed with Achillies tendinitis, McCaffrey saw specialists in Germany. Returning home with no good news, McCaffrey was soon diagnosed with Achillies tendinitis in both of his legs. His timeline to return is still very questionable.
Either way, Jordan Mason has done an incredible job in McCaffrey's absence, stepping up in a big way for the 49ers. That was until he was slammed down on the turf in Week 6, resulting in Mason leaving the game with a shoulder injury.
Christian McCaffrey's absence looms over 49ers with Jordan Mason injury update
The 49ers aren't too sure about the severity of the injury. They weren't very sure during the game either. After the initial X-Rays, Mason was cleared to go back in the game, returning for one play before coming back to the sideline in serious pain.
“He thought he was going to be alright, he went back in and it just hurt so much so he went back out, I think it was the first play. And then he was out just in case of emergency,” Shanahan said, h/t ProFootballTalk.
When Shanahan was asked about the severity of Mason's injury, he couldn't give a direct answer, rather indicating that further testing is going to need to be done heading into the weekend.
“I don’t know. You never know. Adrenaline on these days, during games, is a little different. We’ll find out tomorrow when that’s down and get X-rays.”
If there was any way to successfully replace McCaffrey, Mason was doing it up until his injury. At the time of the injury, Mason was leading the NFL in rushing at 609 yards, though he will likely be passed up by Derrick Henry this week. Still, it's those two backs that sit at the top of the league, being the only two to eclipse 450 yards on the ground so far.
With Mason out, the 49ers will turn to 2024 4th round pick, Isaac Guerendo, as their lead back. Patrick Taylor Jr. and Deebo Samuel will also step up if Mason is out.
Guerendo rushed for 99 yards on 10 carries after Mason's injury. 76 of those yards came on one carry, with the rookie breaking off a huge run and sliding down within the five yard line to put the game on ice.
The 49ers really need McCaffrey to find a way back to the field this season, especially if Mason's injury is more serious than first believed.