Christian McCaffrey injury can unravel progress Saquon Barkley made for RBs this season
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 season has been a renaissance for running backs. After years of toiling away on middling teams, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry departed from their former teams to join legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Henry currently leads the league in rushing touchdowns, while Barkley is on pace to break the NFL’s longstanding single-season rushing record.
The Detroit Lions have also leaned on their running game on their way to an 11-1 record. Under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the Lions have deployed a multifaceted rushing attack that utilizes gap and zone scheme runs with bruiser David Montgomery and speedster Jahmyr Gibbs.
As the NFL’s competition committee has implemented rules that favor offenses, the league has toward a pass-centric approach. Although the running back position has been significantly devalued over the past several years, teams with strong running games have provided hope for a resurgence of the running back position. The star-crossed San Francisco 49ers, however, have served a cautionary tale of the inherent risks that come along with investing heavily in a star running back.
Christian McCaffrey’s injury could affect RB market
The San Francisco 49ers made a cross-country trip to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. The Niners found early success through running back Christian McCaffrey, but he left the game after suffering a season-ending PCL injury early in the second quarter. In McCaffrey’s absence, the injury-riddled offense couldn’t find its footing in the heavy snowfall at Orchard Park, N.Y.
McCaffrey has missed 48 percent of the Niners’ games since 2020, according to Trey Wingo.
Wingo noted that even with the resurgence of the running game, the market for running backs will likely remain the same. McCaffrey is earning an annual average salary of $19 million on his current deal.
McCaffrey’s injury is a reminder of the plight that running backs face. While quarterbacks can enjoy careers that span nearly two decades, running backs rarely have the luxury of longevity. Over time, the hits accumulate and begin to wear down talented players.
McCaffrey has established himself as one of the top running backs in the league over the past several years, but injuries have threatened to derail his career.