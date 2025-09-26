Christy Sovereign is leading the charge for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

In June 2026, the Special Olympics are “Calling All Champions” to Minnesota for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. Over 4,000 athletes from all 50 states will converge in the Twin Cities to compete in the games, which will take place from June 20-26, 2026, at the University of Minnesota.

Athletes will compete in 16 Special Olympics team and individual sports. This spectacular event will also feature a team of an estimated 10,000 volunteers, and programs that promote health and inclusion. As the countdown continues for the games, FanSided spoke with Christy Sovereign, Chief Executive Officer for the games to discuss her involvement with Special Olympics, vision for the games, and why this event is more than just competition amongst the amazing athletes.

How long have you been involved with the Special Olympics?

My sister Katie is a Special Olympics athlete and been involved for over 40 years. I think she participated in her first event, a track competition in the spring of 1983, and she has been involved ever since. Through her, my family and I have been extensively involved for all that time as well. We’ve been volunteers, coaches, polar plungers, super fans, and unified partners. Although I say on that more so my family than me, because I was fired after about 15 minutes of being Katie’s golf partner. As I was told, I was keeping her from going for the gold, and I suppose never a truer comment based on my golf game. I tell people I really don’t know a life without Special Olympics in it. It’s been a part of my life, my whole life.

What’s your role with Special Olympics now?

I am leading the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, and I feel just beyond fortunate to be in this beautiful position of what is a personal and a professional collide. Obviously, Katie’s involvement has given me a front row seat to see the transformational impact of this incredible organization. I’m on loan from Accenture, a global consultancy, where I have responsibility for our Minneapolis office location. It’s really important to me that the games deliver not just an incredible event, but the games are something that propels a movement. The movement being to improve the lives of people with intellectual disability.

How would you describe a typical day-to-day for you in preparation for the games?

No day is the same, let’s say that. I have a tremendous team that works tirelessly to plan the event. The event is the composition of 16 sporting competitions and probably over 24 special events, big opening and closing ceremonies, athlete villages, and big fan zones to engage the community. As it pertains to the details and all the beauty of the planning the event, my time more than not is spent in the market, being an ambassador of the mission and what is coming. I am working to secure sponsors, engage our sponsors, raise awareness within the community of what’s coming. It is multifaceted and like I said, it is just absolutely a privilege to be in this incredible position.

Special Olympics is so well known for what it does on the field to drive inclusion through sport, it is lesser known or known at all for what it does off the field to improve the lives of people with intellectual disability in four key areas. The areas of the mission are health and wellness, youth engagement, inclusion and education, and athlete leadership with the outcome being athlete employment. Given that the games are personal to me, it’s particularly important that the games are delivering on all of these priorities to leave a lasting legacy and advance the mission.

You mentioned your sister Katie earlier. How has she inspired you to be involved with Special Olympics for over 40 years?

Having seen the incredible impact that Special Olympics has had on Katie, it’s inspired mine and all my family’s involvement. Special Olympics was a place where I watched her find herself, thrive and build confidence, not just through her sporting activity and involvement, but build confidence in who she is. She found community and frankly took advantage of everything that Special Olympics offered, both on and off the field.

Katie has had a unique and privileged position herself to compete in the USA games, representing Team Minnesota, and compete in the World Games representing Team USA. She has competed at an elite level in Special Olympics but has also been the beneficiary of healthy athlete programming. The engagement and involvement really gave me an appreciation of the transformational power, and I mean that very sincerely, with a capital T--Transformational power of this organization. And the importance of what it’s doing to improve the lives of people with intellectual disability.

How will the Twin Cities embrace the games?

It is a city that knows how to host exceptional events. For the 2026 USA Games, we expect 100,000 people over the course of the week, which will make the 2026 Games the largest sporting event held in the Twin Cities since 1991. Interestingly, it was another Special Olympics event, the 1991 Special Olympics International Games, as they were called then, that was the largest. I would say the community is a very philanthropic one, volunteerism is expectational here. People show up and show support for these types of really important events, so I am very confident we’ll roll out the red carpet and treat fans to a once-in-a-lifetime experience in June.

What does inclusion mean to you?

This is really important to me. Inclusion means dignity and respect for the individual. It means appreciating that everyone has a unique contribution to make in our world. It is recognizing that everyone deserves to be heard and to have the opportunities to grow and to make a difference. And when do we have that right? We’ve got inclusion right when everyone feels they belong.

What are you most looking forward to during the games?

Engaging with the athletes. As I said, I’ve got a tremendous team that’s working tirelessly to deliver an exceptional experience for all who will come to attend the games. Our athletes are our North Star, and for most, this is the pinnacle of their athletic careers. To be able to welcome them, cheer for them, and to celebrate their accomplishments. I can’t wait.

What is one lasting memory you hope the games leave on the city of Minneapolis?

I hope that people remember ability on display. I hope they reflect on the seeing the strength of the human spirit transcend circumstance. I hope when we look back, we celebrate that we’ve grown inclusive mindsets because we know that inclusive mindsets in our schools, in our businesses, in our communities will transform the world and make it a better place for all of us. We need that more than ever.

For more information on the 2026 Special Olympics Summer Games, visit https://2026specialolympicsusagames.org

