CJ Cup Byron Nelson payouts, prize money, purse and FedEx Cup points for 2025

Full CJ Cup Byron payouts and prize money for every finishing position at Harbour Town in 2025.
By Cody Williams

Scottie Scheffler, CJ Cup Byron Nelson | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson didn't play out nearly like many golf fans expected. Leading into a massive couple of weeks on the PGA Tour and in the sport, the hope was to get guys trending into great form before the second major of the season in two weeks. Instead, one player did — Scottie Scheffler, who blitzed the field out of the gate and Round 1 and didn't look back, even with a six-hour weather delay on Friday completely turning the tournament schedule on its head. However, it was all in the name of trying to get that payout for this tournament and the FedEx Cup points that come with the prize money.

After Rico Hoey came out with a beautiful 8-under round early on Thursday, Scheffler bested him with ease to shoot 10-under. That lead only continued to grow and Scheffler began threatening to shoot the lowest tournament cumulative score in PGA Tour history. Needless to say, even going into Sunday's final round, no one was even close to the No. 1 player in the world. They were all playing for second.

However, playing for second on the PGA Tour can still end up with a nice payout. So let's break down the CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money distribution by finishing position, starting with the winner's share, and then get into how the FedEx Cup points are awarded this week as well.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson will take home $1.782 million out of the $9.9 million total purse on the line at TPC Craig Ranch this week. While this obviously isn't an inflated purse like what we see at a signature event, it is up from the typical non-signature purse sizes that we see. Typically, these types of events offer somewhere around $8.9-$9.2 million when it comes to the total purse, so the increase in prize money, likely due to the CJ Cup and Byron Nelson cross-sponsorship of the tournament, has led to the nearly $10 million on the line.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

$1.782 million

2. Erik Van Rooyen

$1.079 million

3. Sam Stevens

$683,100

4. Jordan Spieth

$485,100

T5. Will Gordon

$305,971.88

T5. Mark Hubbard

$305,971.88

T5. Sam Burns

$305,971.88

T5. Takuma Kanaya

$305,971.88

T5. Eric Cole

$305,971.88

T5. Kurt Kitayama

$305,971.88

T5. Adam Schenk

$305,971.88

T5. Ricky Castillo

$305,971.88

T13. Antoine Rozner

$200,475

T13. Jhonattan Vegas

$200,475

T15. Matt McCarty

$136,719

T15. Chris Gotterup

$136,719

T15. Max McGreevy

$136,719

T15. Si Woo Kim

$136,719

T15. Chandler Phillips

$136,719

T15. Patrick Rodgers

$136,719

T15. Vince Whaley

$136,719

T15. Kevin Roy

$136,719

T15. Cameron Champ

$136,719

T15. Andrew Putnam

$136,719

T25. Ross Steelman

$79,447.50

T25. Pierceson Coody

$79,447.50

T25. Danny Walker

$79,447.50

T25. Nico Echavarria

$79,447.50

T29. Kevin Yu

$66,330

T29. Taylor Dickson

$66,330

T29. Thorbjorn Olesen

$66,330

T29. Trey Mullinax

$66,330

T33. Doug Ghim

$52,800

T33. Harry Hall

$52,800

T33. Niklas Norgaard

$52,800

T33. Michael Thorbjornsen

$52,800

T33. Ben Martin

$52,800

T33. Sungae Im

$52,800

T39. Jake Knapp

$40,095

T39. Rikuya Hoshino

$40,095

T39. Alex Smalley

$40,095

T39. Joseph Bramlett

$40,095

T39. Sami Valimaki

$40,095

T39. Nate Lashley

$40,095

T45. Henrik Norlander

$31,185

T45. Matteo Manassero

$31,185

T45. Davis Riley

$31,185

48. Rasmus Hojgaard

$27,621

T49. Karl Vilips

$25,509

T49. Webb Simpson

$25,509

T49. Patton Kizzire

$25,509

T52. David Skinns

$23,710.50

T52. Ben Kohles

$23,710.50

T52. Thomas Rosenmueller

$23,710.50

T52. Rico Hoey

$23,710.50

T56. Isaiah Salinda

$22,770

T56. Nicolai Hojgaard

$22,770

T56. Matt Kuchar

$22,770

T56. Stephan Jaeger

$22,770

T60. Byeong Hun An

$21,978

T60. Cam Davis

$21,978

T60. Ryan Fox

$21,978

T60. Victor Perez

$21,978

64. Brandon Matthews

$21,483

T65. Mac Meissner

$21,186

T65. Beau Hossler

$21,186

T67. Camilo Villegas

$20,691

T67. Alejandro Tosti

$20,691

T67. Rafael Campso

$20,691

70. John Pak

$20,295

All 70 players who made the cut will receive at least $20,000 for their showing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which isn't a massive payday by PGA Tour standards but is still well worth a week's work on the golf course. However, more impressive for a non-signature event, which is the result of the slightly elevated purse to nearly $10 million total, is that the Top 23 will receive at least $100,000 as a payout while the Top 36 will all clear $50,000.

One thing in an event like this, even with Scheffler dominating the field, that's always worth noting is the potential for more earnings throughout the rest of the season. Specifically, a good showing at a tournament such as this can help someone get the FedEx Cup points to keep their PGA Tour card and possibly make the playoffs. So let's check out how the FedEx Cup points are awarded at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

How FedEx Cup points are awarded at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Finishing Position

FedEx Cup Points at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Winner

500

2nd

300

3rd

190

4th

150

5th

135

6th

110

7th

100

8th

90

9th

85

10th

80

11th

75

12th

70

13th

65

14th

60

15th

57

16th

55

17th

53

18th

51

19th

49

20th

47

21st

43

22nd

41

23rd

39

24th

37

25th

35.5

26th

34

27th

32.5

28th

31

29th

29.5

30th

28

31st

26.5

32nd

25

33rd

23.5

34th

22

35th

21

36th

20

37th

19

38th

18

39th

17

40th

16

41st

15

42nd

14

43rd

13

44th

12

45th

11

46th

10.5

47th

10

48th

9.5

49th

9

50th

8.5

51st

8

52nd

7.5

53rd

7

54th

6.5

55th

6

56th

5.8

57th

5.6

58th

5.4

59th

5.2

60th

5.0

61st

4.8

62nd

4.6

63rd

4.4

64th

4.2

65th

4

66th

3.8

67th

3.6

68th

3.4

69th

3.2

70th

3

Even though no one is taking the 500 FedEx Cup points away from Scheffler atop the leaderboard, there is still plenty of room to make up in the standings — especially in a weaker overall field we saw at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Someone like Sam Stevens or Erik Van Rooyen, who were on the leaderboard behind Scheffler, had a real opportunity to make a jump up in the standings and potentially give their season a shot in the arm that it needed coming into the event.

