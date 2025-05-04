CJ Cup Byron Nelson payouts, prize money, purse and FedEx Cup points for 2025

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson didn't play out nearly like many golf fans expected. Leading into a massive couple of weeks on the PGA Tour and in the sport, the hope was to get guys trending into great form before the second major of the season in two weeks. Instead, one player did — Scottie Scheffler, who blitzed the field out of the gate and Round 1 and didn't look back, even with a six-hour weather delay on Friday completely turning the tournament schedule on its head. However, it was all in the name of trying to get that payout for this tournament and the FedEx Cup points that come with the prize money.

After Rico Hoey came out with a beautiful 8-under round early on Thursday, Scheffler bested him with ease to shoot 10-under. That lead only continued to grow and Scheffler began threatening to shoot the lowest tournament cumulative score in PGA Tour history. Needless to say, even going into Sunday's final round, no one was even close to the No. 1 player in the world. They were all playing for second.

However, playing for second on the PGA Tour can still end up with a nice payout. So let's break down the CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money distribution by finishing position, starting with the winner's share, and then get into how the FedEx Cup points are awarded this week as well.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson will take home $1.782 million out of the $9.9 million total purse on the line at TPC Craig Ranch this week. While this obviously isn't an inflated purse like what we see at a signature event, it is up from the typical non-signature purse sizes that we see. Typically, these types of events offer somewhere around $8.9-$9.2 million when it comes to the total purse, so the increase in prize money, likely due to the CJ Cup and Byron Nelson cross-sponsorship of the tournament, has led to the nearly $10 million on the line.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Winner: Scottie Scheffler $1.782 million 2. Erik Van Rooyen $1.079 million 3. Sam Stevens $683,100 4. Jordan Spieth $485,100 T5. Will Gordon $305,971.88 T5. Mark Hubbard $305,971.88 T5. Sam Burns $305,971.88 T5. Takuma Kanaya $305,971.88 T5. Eric Cole $305,971.88 T5. Kurt Kitayama $305,971.88 T5. Adam Schenk $305,971.88 T5. Ricky Castillo $305,971.88 T13. Antoine Rozner $200,475 T13. Jhonattan Vegas $200,475 T15. Matt McCarty $136,719 T15. Chris Gotterup $136,719 T15. Max McGreevy $136,719 T15. Si Woo Kim $136,719 T15. Chandler Phillips $136,719 T15. Patrick Rodgers $136,719 T15. Vince Whaley $136,719 T15. Kevin Roy $136,719 T15. Cameron Champ $136,719 T15. Andrew Putnam $136,719 T25. Ross Steelman $79,447.50 T25. Pierceson Coody $79,447.50 T25. Danny Walker $79,447.50 T25. Nico Echavarria $79,447.50 T29. Kevin Yu $66,330 T29. Taylor Dickson $66,330 T29. Thorbjorn Olesen $66,330 T29. Trey Mullinax $66,330 T33. Doug Ghim $52,800 T33. Harry Hall $52,800 T33. Niklas Norgaard $52,800 T33. Michael Thorbjornsen $52,800 T33. Ben Martin $52,800 T33. Sungae Im $52,800 T39. Jake Knapp $40,095 T39. Rikuya Hoshino $40,095 T39. Alex Smalley $40,095 T39. Joseph Bramlett $40,095 T39. Sami Valimaki $40,095 T39. Nate Lashley $40,095 T45. Henrik Norlander $31,185 T45. Matteo Manassero $31,185 T45. Davis Riley $31,185 48. Rasmus Hojgaard $27,621 T49. Karl Vilips $25,509 T49. Webb Simpson $25,509 T49. Patton Kizzire $25,509 T52. David Skinns $23,710.50 T52. Ben Kohles $23,710.50 T52. Thomas Rosenmueller $23,710.50 T52. Rico Hoey $23,710.50 T56. Isaiah Salinda $22,770 T56. Nicolai Hojgaard $22,770 T56. Matt Kuchar $22,770 T56. Stephan Jaeger $22,770 T60. Byeong Hun An $21,978 T60. Cam Davis $21,978 T60. Ryan Fox $21,978 T60. Victor Perez $21,978 64. Brandon Matthews $21,483 T65. Mac Meissner $21,186 T65. Beau Hossler $21,186 T67. Camilo Villegas $20,691 T67. Alejandro Tosti $20,691 T67. Rafael Campso $20,691 70. John Pak $20,295

All 70 players who made the cut will receive at least $20,000 for their showing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which isn't a massive payday by PGA Tour standards but is still well worth a week's work on the golf course. However, more impressive for a non-signature event, which is the result of the slightly elevated purse to nearly $10 million total, is that the Top 23 will receive at least $100,000 as a payout while the Top 36 will all clear $50,000.

One thing in an event like this, even with Scheffler dominating the field, that's always worth noting is the potential for more earnings throughout the rest of the season. Specifically, a good showing at a tournament such as this can help someone get the FedEx Cup points to keep their PGA Tour card and possibly make the playoffs. So let's check out how the FedEx Cup points are awarded at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

How FedEx Cup points are awarded at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Finishing Position FedEx Cup Points at CJ Cup Byron Nelson Winner 500 2nd 300 3rd 190 4th 150 5th 135 6th 110 7th 100 8th 90 9th 85 10th 80 11th 75 12th 70 13th 65 14th 60 15th 57 16th 55 17th 53 18th 51 19th 49 20th 47 21st 43 22nd 41 23rd 39 24th 37 25th 35.5 26th 34 27th 32.5 28th 31 29th 29.5 30th 28 31st 26.5 32nd 25 33rd 23.5 34th 22 35th 21 36th 20 37th 19 38th 18 39th 17 40th 16 41st 15 42nd 14 43rd 13 44th 12 45th 11 46th 10.5 47th 10 48th 9.5 49th 9 50th 8.5 51st 8 52nd 7.5 53rd 7 54th 6.5 55th 6 56th 5.8 57th 5.6 58th 5.4 59th 5.2 60th 5.0 61st 4.8 62nd 4.6 63rd 4.4 64th 4.2 65th 4 66th 3.8 67th 3.6 68th 3.4 69th 3.2 70th 3

Even though no one is taking the 500 FedEx Cup points away from Scheffler atop the leaderboard, there is still plenty of room to make up in the standings — especially in a weaker overall field we saw at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Someone like Sam Stevens or Erik Van Rooyen, who were on the leaderboard behind Scheffler, had a real opportunity to make a jump up in the standings and potentially give their season a shot in the arm that it needed coming into the event.