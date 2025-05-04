CJ Cup Byron Nelson payouts, prize money, purse and FedEx Cup points for 2025

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson didn't play out nearly like many golf fans expected. Leading into a massive couple of weeks on the PGA Tour and in the sport, the hope was to get guys trending into great form before the second major of the season in two weeks. Instead, one player did — Scottie Scheffler, who blitzed the field out of the gate and Round 1 and didn't look back, even with a six-hour weather delay on Friday completely turning the tournament schedule on its head. However, it was all in the name of trying to get that payout for this tournament and the FedEx Cup points that come with the prize money.
After Rico Hoey came out with a beautiful 8-under round early on Thursday, Scheffler bested him with ease to shoot 10-under. That lead only continued to grow and Scheffler began threatening to shoot the lowest tournament cumulative score in PGA Tour history. Needless to say, even going into Sunday's final round, no one was even close to the No. 1 player in the world. They were all playing for second.
However, playing for second on the PGA Tour can still end up with a nice payout. So let's break down the CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money distribution by finishing position, starting with the winner's share, and then get into how the FedEx Cup points are awarded this week as well.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson will take home $1.782 million out of the $9.9 million total purse on the line at TPC Craig Ranch this week. While this obviously isn't an inflated purse like what we see at a signature event, it is up from the typical non-signature purse sizes that we see. Typically, these types of events offer somewhere around $8.9-$9.2 million when it comes to the total purse, so the increase in prize money, likely due to the CJ Cup and Byron Nelson cross-sponsorship of the tournament, has led to the nearly $10 million on the line.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Finishing Position
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money
Winner: Scottie Scheffler
$1.782 million
2. Erik Van Rooyen
$1.079 million
3. Sam Stevens
$683,100
4. Jordan Spieth
$485,100
T5. Will Gordon
$305,971.88
T5. Mark Hubbard
$305,971.88
T5. Sam Burns
$305,971.88
T5. Takuma Kanaya
$305,971.88
T5. Eric Cole
$305,971.88
T5. Kurt Kitayama
$305,971.88
T5. Adam Schenk
$305,971.88
T5. Ricky Castillo
$305,971.88
T13. Antoine Rozner
$200,475
T13. Jhonattan Vegas
$200,475
T15. Matt McCarty
$136,719
T15. Chris Gotterup
$136,719
T15. Max McGreevy
$136,719
T15. Si Woo Kim
$136,719
T15. Chandler Phillips
$136,719
T15. Patrick Rodgers
$136,719
T15. Vince Whaley
$136,719
T15. Kevin Roy
$136,719
T15. Cameron Champ
$136,719
T15. Andrew Putnam
$136,719
T25. Ross Steelman
$79,447.50
T25. Pierceson Coody
$79,447.50
T25. Danny Walker
$79,447.50
T25. Nico Echavarria
$79,447.50
T29. Kevin Yu
$66,330
T29. Taylor Dickson
$66,330
T29. Thorbjorn Olesen
$66,330
T29. Trey Mullinax
$66,330
T33. Doug Ghim
$52,800
T33. Harry Hall
$52,800
T33. Niklas Norgaard
$52,800
T33. Michael Thorbjornsen
$52,800
T33. Ben Martin
$52,800
T33. Sungae Im
$52,800
T39. Jake Knapp
$40,095
T39. Rikuya Hoshino
$40,095
T39. Alex Smalley
$40,095
T39. Joseph Bramlett
$40,095
T39. Sami Valimaki
$40,095
T39. Nate Lashley
$40,095
T45. Henrik Norlander
$31,185
T45. Matteo Manassero
$31,185
T45. Davis Riley
$31,185
48. Rasmus Hojgaard
$27,621
T49. Karl Vilips
$25,509
T49. Webb Simpson
$25,509
T49. Patton Kizzire
$25,509
T52. David Skinns
$23,710.50
T52. Ben Kohles
$23,710.50
T52. Thomas Rosenmueller
$23,710.50
T52. Rico Hoey
$23,710.50
T56. Isaiah Salinda
$22,770
T56. Nicolai Hojgaard
$22,770
T56. Matt Kuchar
$22,770
T56. Stephan Jaeger
$22,770
T60. Byeong Hun An
$21,978
T60. Cam Davis
$21,978
T60. Ryan Fox
$21,978
T60. Victor Perez
$21,978
64. Brandon Matthews
$21,483
T65. Mac Meissner
$21,186
T65. Beau Hossler
$21,186
T67. Camilo Villegas
$20,691
T67. Alejandro Tosti
$20,691
T67. Rafael Campso
$20,691
70. John Pak
$20,295
All 70 players who made the cut will receive at least $20,000 for their showing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which isn't a massive payday by PGA Tour standards but is still well worth a week's work on the golf course. However, more impressive for a non-signature event, which is the result of the slightly elevated purse to nearly $10 million total, is that the Top 23 will receive at least $100,000 as a payout while the Top 36 will all clear $50,000.
One thing in an event like this, even with Scheffler dominating the field, that's always worth noting is the potential for more earnings throughout the rest of the season. Specifically, a good showing at a tournament such as this can help someone get the FedEx Cup points to keep their PGA Tour card and possibly make the playoffs. So let's check out how the FedEx Cup points are awarded at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
How FedEx Cup points are awarded at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Finishing Position
FedEx Cup Points at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Winner
500
2nd
300
3rd
190
4th
150
5th
135
6th
110
7th
100
8th
90
9th
85
10th
80
11th
75
12th
70
13th
65
14th
60
15th
57
16th
55
17th
53
18th
51
19th
49
20th
47
21st
43
22nd
41
23rd
39
24th
37
25th
35.5
26th
34
27th
32.5
28th
31
29th
29.5
30th
28
31st
26.5
32nd
25
33rd
23.5
34th
22
35th
21
36th
20
37th
19
38th
18
39th
17
40th
16
41st
15
42nd
14
43rd
13
44th
12
45th
11
46th
10.5
47th
10
48th
9.5
49th
9
50th
8.5
51st
8
52nd
7.5
53rd
7
54th
6.5
55th
6
56th
5.8
57th
5.6
58th
5.4
59th
5.2
60th
5.0
61st
4.8
62nd
4.6
63rd
4.4
64th
4.2
65th
4
66th
3.8
67th
3.6
68th
3.4
69th
3.2
70th
3
Even though no one is taking the 500 FedEx Cup points away from Scheffler atop the leaderboard, there is still plenty of room to make up in the standings — especially in a weaker overall field we saw at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Someone like Sam Stevens or Erik Van Rooyen, who were on the leaderboard behind Scheffler, had a real opportunity to make a jump up in the standings and potentially give their season a shot in the arm that it needed coming into the event.