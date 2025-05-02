CJ Cup Byron Nelson restart time: Weather delay and forecast updates from TPC Craig Ranch

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, after a low-scoring and blistering first round on Thursday that saw Scottie Scheffler take a commanding early lead, entered a weather delay early in the second round on Friday. The PGA Tour announced that the tournament was suspended due to lightning in the area at 10:46 a.m. ET on Friday.

Golf fans who fire up PGA Tour Live on Fridays were then seeing first-round action from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson instead of watching Scheffler, Jhonattan Vegas, Patton Kizzire and more continue to make their runs up the leaderboard in the second round. That's not what you want to see.

Naturally, that also led to golf fans wondering when the tournament is going to restart. So we're going to take a dive into the forecast around TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX and give you what we know about when this weather an electiricity will clear out.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson restart time: Weather forecast from TPC Craig Ranch

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson should restart by about 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CT for the local time) based on the latest forecast.

Thunderstorms have already started in McKinney, TX around TPC Craig Ranch and are in the forecast, per Accuweather, until at least 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT. There is still a 49% chance of precipitation at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT as well, but it does seem like the electricity and lightning could dissipate by that point, which is why we're projecting a start time a little before that.

Also, let's be real — this is a spring storm in Texas. Things could move quickly in and out and we could get players back on the course much sooner than that. However, we will continue to keep you updated throughout the weather delay to tell you when the PGA Tour action will resume.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaderboard at time of suspension

Position/Player Total Score (Round Score) 1. Scottie Scheffler -12 (-2) 2. Jhonattan Vegas -10 (-2) T3. Patton Kizzire -9 (-2) T3. Will Gordon -9 (-2) T5. Sam Stevens -8 (-2) T5. Andrew Putnam -8 (-1) T5. Chandler Phillips -8 (-2) T5. Rico Hoey -8 (-) T9. Joseph Bramlett -7 (-2) T9. Brandon Matthews -7 (-2) T9. Stephan Jaeger -7 (-) T9. Cameron Champ -7 (-) T9. Michael Thorbjornsen -7 (-)

Scheffler got off to a much slower start before the suspension of play on Friday after ripping the course apart on his first nine to begin the tournament. Still, he's been able to maintain his lead and keep the field at bay to this point. However, Vegas and Kizzire have been keeping pace behind him with Will Gordon also lurking.

It'll be most interesting to see how guys like Rico Hoey, Stephan Jaeger, Cameron Champ and Michael Thorbjornsen fare once they're able to get back on the course this afternoon. It should be even softer than it was on Thursday after more rain on the course, but these big hitters can take full advantage of that. Will that be enough to track down Scheffler? That should be a frenetic end to the second round that'll be well worth watching.