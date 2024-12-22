CJ Stroud’s heartbreaking reaction to Tank Dell injury goes well beyond just football
You couldn’t help but feel for C.J. Stroud after he watched his wide receiver Tank Dell go down with another season-ending injury. Stroud broke down, visibly emotional as Dell was put into the ambulance after a gruesome knee injury.
But when you think back to Dell’s rookie season that was cut short to a broken leg, he was then wounded as a bystander in a shooting in Florida. And now another season-ending leg injury? What a crazy and unfortunate 12 months it’s been.
It’s why you can’t help but sympathize with Stroud as he watched his good friend go through a second major injury since being in the NFL. He was one of the organization's biggest proponents for the Houston Texans drafting Dell.
What made Dell’s injury so heartbreaking was seeing how much it affected Stroud. After the game, Stroud talked about his friendship with Dell and why he was so emotional.
“It’s not easy to just let it go, especially because that’s my best friend,” Stroud said, in a cut video clip on the NFL reddit channel. “It’s not easy to move on, just keep playing. I tried to do as best as I could. My teammates helped me up.”
Dell’s injury was more than just football for the Texans and for Stroud. And it wasn’t just another injury for Dell, but it was another injury to the wide receiver room.
The Texans already lost Stephon Diggs to a season-ending knee injury and now Dell too. Nico Collins just got back from being on injured reserve as well. The Texans have had some bad injury luck this season and Saturday added to that.
Last year, they stunned the NFL, going from No. 2 pick in the draft to the playoffs, knocking off the Cleveland Browns and going toe-to-toe with the Baltimore Ravens. This season they were supposed to build on that.
Saturday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and loss of Dell makes a playoff run this year feel more distant now. Stroud and the Texans were able to rally last season without Dell. They’ll have to figure out how to do it again.