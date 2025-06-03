C.J. Stroud’s injury update eases Texans fans’ worst fears — for now

It is only the offseason, but there is some concern over C.J. Stroud's shoulder. Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed why Stroud is not throwing in OTAs in early June. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ryans relayed this information. "There's no concerns with C.J. It's just general soreness. We're taking extra precaution with him, but he'll be good to go. No concerns on my end there."

It is only early June, but the Texans cannot afford for any of their three division rivals to make up any ground on them in the AFC South race. At this time, I have no idea who the Texans' most formidable challenger will be between the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars or Tennessee Titans, but I do know one will emerge. Houston not having Stroud throwing deep into the offseason is a major issue.

That being said, I trust the operation in Houston more than I do in Indianapolis, Jacksonville or Nashville. Houston has the ceiling of potentially getting to the AFC Championship for the first time ever and contending for a Super Bowl appearance. Stroud is a marketable star in the NFL, but the Texans are no good if he is not healthy. Time is on his side to get back to good, but I have concerns.

Ryans does not seem worried, but I have seen far more talented teams be derailed by injury before.

If Ryans is not concerned now, when should Texans fans be as concerned as I am about Stroud?

When should we be worried about C.J. Stroud's throwing shoulder?

For my money, if we were to get to late June or early July and Stroud is still not throwing, then we might have a serious issue on our hands. Now is the time for the Texans to get what is theirs and then some. They sit atop of arguably the weakest division in football. While the upper crust of the AFC is menacing, the Texans shown that they can at least hang at the grown-ups' table for a little while now.

The reason for this is Stroud is a difference-maker. He was that with Ohio State and he is that now in Houston. Since he is every bit the pocket passer, anything to prevent him from throwing the football as well as he normally does is far more impactful. In the end, I suspect the Texans will be just fine. No real challenger has emerged in the division yet to take what is theirs. They have time to figure it out.

However, I realize the NFL is short for Not For Long. There was a time when Deshaun Watson was on top of the NFL world in Houston. Now he has been getting perpetually toppled on since losing the AFC Divisional Round to Kansas City right before the COVID-19 pandemic. Stroud is the quarterback this franchise deserves. I hope he goes down as a legend for them, but players who get hurt keep getting hurt.

I am good with Stroud being out for a few more weeks, but he needs to throw by the Fourth of July.