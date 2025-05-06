Clemson 5-star stud should be a Week 1 starter — if Dabo lets him

To say I am quite bullish on the Clemson Tigers heading into next college football season would be an understatement. Outside of maybe the Penn State Nittany Lions, this may be my favorite team to potentially win the College Football Playoff in January. They have a veteran quarterback in Cade Klubnik, a seasoned coaching staff led by Dabo Swinney and they play in a very navigable conference.

One area where Clemson has struggled in recent years is getting the most out of its up-and-coming players right away. Clemson recruits and develops differently than other elite programs, but the Tigers have finally decided to get with the times. Replacing Phil Mafah at running back will be key for Clemson's success in Garrett Riley's offense. It is why I would be in favor of playing Gideon Davidson as early as possible.

Here is what Sweeney told ESPN's Chris Low about his promising five-star running back.

"He's dynamic, nothing he can't do, but is still learning. Physically he's ready, but in totality as far as being a guy that has a chance to run out there first, no. He's got to earn that trust with his (pass) protection and all that."

Davidson was the No. 3 player from Virginia and the No. 5 running back in the country in the 2025 class.

Dabo Swinney on freshman RB Gideon Davidson: "He's dynamic, nothing he can't do, but is still learning. Physically he's ready, but in totality as far as being a guy that has a chance to run out there first, no. He's got to earn that trust with his (pass) protection and all that." — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) April 23, 2025

Clemson needs to use players like Davidson to take advantage of a downswing for the rest of the ACC's upper crust.

It serves Dabo Swinney to play Gideon Davidson as much as possible

While I understand fully that players have to earn their playing time, as opposed to just being given it, Davidson's reps will be determined by how well he performs in practice, as well as how well he holds up in pass protection. This critical area of a running back's game is a key factor in deciding if an underclassman can be trusted with the responsibilities of being a focal point in a Power Four offense.

One of the reasons I am so high on Clemson this fall is how wide the perceived gap is between them and the other contending teams in the ACC. The Tigers are in a class by themselves with Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and SMU doing their very best to try and keep pace. I would be honestly shocked if Clemson did not make the playoff. Heck, the Tigers won the ACC in a down year for the program last season.

To really tie a bow on this, Clemson is an ACC team that recruits at an SEC level. The talent advantage they regularly have over most of their competitors is a big reason why the Swinney era of Tigers football has been the best of all time, surpassing even Danny Ford's run in recent years. By empowering young players like Davidson to make a difference, Clemson can win another national title.

I have a feeling this may be a year where Swinney comes out of the woodwork to remind us who he is.