Clemson and Miami's College Football Playoff lives may be decided by their opponents
By John Buhler
As stated on the latest episode of False Start, the ACC will be the league of consequence in college football this weekend. Clemson hosts Louisville, Miami hosts Duke and SMU hosts Pittsburgh. Entering Week 10, Miami and Pittsburgh are still undefeated, while Clemson and SMU have not lost a conference game just yet. Clemson's lone loss is to Georgia, while SMU's only defeat was to BYU.
In Chapel Fowler's post for The State, he did a fantastic job of explaining what is at stake among the four ACC contenders when it comes to the tie-breaking procedures. In short, should Clemson, Miami and SMU win out, they would be at the mercy of how well their opponents would have played. This is because the Tigers, Hurricanes and Mustangs do not play each other this season. All could finish 8-0.
Pittsburgh feels like the least likely of the four teams to get to Charlotte, strictly because the Panthers still have to face SMU and Clemson this season. They have looked very strong under Pat Narduzzi this season, but their pathway to the College Football Playoff is far more difficult than the other three ACC contenders. Keep in mind that Georgia and BYU are major playoff contenders as well in other leagues.
Fowler confirmed the ACC will use conference opponents' combined winning percentage to figure out who would be going to Charlotte if there is a three-way tie between Clemson, Miami and SMU.
Of course, a three-way at 8-0 is not possible involving Pitt because they will face Clemson and SMU.
All things equal, it feels increasingly likely that the ACC will be getting multiple teams into the playoff.
Clemson, Miami, SMU may be at mercy of ACC foes to reach title bout
Looking at who the four ACC title bout contenders have to face, Pittsburgh has the hardest remaining schedule because the Panthers still have to play SMU and Clemson. Their three other games are home vs. Virginia, at Louisville and at Boston College. Clemson's is the next hardest, as the Tigers have five games left vs. Louisville, at Virginia Tech, at Pitt, vs. The Citadel and vs. South Carolina.
After Pitt, SMU has to face Boston College, go to Virginia and then host Cal. Miami has the easiest path to Charlotte, as the Hurricanes' four remaining games are home vs. Duke, at Georgia Tech, home vs. Wake Forest and at Syracuse. In short, I feel like Miami has to screw up badly not to get to 12-0 (8-0) this season, but again, they could be at the mercy of their ACC opponents when it comes to Charlotte.
SMU probably has the best shot of getting to Charlotte if the Ponies win out because they would not only have the head-to-head win over Pittsburgh, but have already played one more game than Clemson this season. Again, they will not be punished for the BYU loss at home from earlier in the season. It was a three-point defeat, whereas Clemson scored only three points in its loss to Georgia.
Ultimately, Pitt may actually be the team that decides who goes to Charlotte. Obviously, if they win out and go 12-0 (8-0), they are going there. However, if they were to split with SMU and Clemson, that might have as much impact as it would dropping both. Again, Miami may not have the resume to get to Charlotte in a three-way tie for first place at 8-0 between Clemson and SMU who both play Pitt.
Even after this weekend, the ACC title bout race may not clear up in the manner we were hoping for.