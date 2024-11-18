How likely is Clemson to make the College Football Playoff? Game-by-game predictions for rest of the season
By Austen Bundy
The Clemson Tigers pulled off a massive victory over ACC foe Pittsburgh on Saturday, re-inserting itself into the conference and College Football Playoff Conversation once again.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik's clutch 50-yard touchdown rush at the end of the game was just what the Tigers needed to secure the 24-20 win in their final ACC game of the year.
Now, with two non-conference games remaining, Clemson (8-2) must take care of business and watch the top of the ACC standings. Miami (9-1) and SMU (9-1) are the only two squads who could foil any last-minute comeback the Tigers have planned to sneak into the 12-team playoff field.
However, with the prowess of the Big Ten and SEC, the ACC might only see its champion as the lone representative in the bracket. ESPN's Playoff Predictor currently lends Clemson a 20 percent chance of qualifying for the field.
What is Clemson's path to the playoff?
The easiest path, of course, is just win out but that would include getting help from ACC rivals. Clemson's two non-conference games will be more crucial than once thought at the beginning of the season. If it takes care of business then there's a significant chance that it could control its own destiny with regard to the playoff.
The Citadel v. Clemson (Nov. 22)
It's an annual "rivalry" between the two schools, if you can call it that, but Clemson is given a 99 percent chance of claiming victory and getting one step closer to the ACC title game. They really shouldn't have any trouble against an FCS foe and if they do then there's no need to read any further.
South Carolina v. Clemson (Nov. 29)
Now this will be the game of the year in the Southeast. The Gamecocks are on fire, winning four straight including Week 12 and likely to make it five after their game against Wofford in Week 13. If it weren't for some unlucky bounces then there's a significant chance this game could've been an early playoff game in its own right.
South Carolina should still be ranked when the two face off but Clemson has a slight edge with a 58 percent chance to win. However, Miami holds a tiebreaker over the Tigers so it would take another loss to reach the ACC title game.
If Clemson does not get to Charlotte, they have a 30 percent chance of being selected as a 9-seed by the committee and face 8-seed Notre Dame in the first round. If the Tigers make it to the ACC title game but fail to win, they have no shot at making the bracket.