Clemson only has one path left to the College Football Playoff
By Scott Rogust
Rivalry Week presents itself as a chance for fans to have bragging rights over their most hated opponents. But it also gives teams the chance to help their odds to make a bowl game or a conference championship game.
For the Clemson Tigers, they had a chance to earn bragging rights over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Instead, they lost 17-14 to fall to 9-3 on the season.
While this may feel like a gut punch for Clemson fans, they can take solace in the fact that their season is far from over. They still have a chance to make it into the College Football Playoff. Here's how Clemson can get it done. It's rather simple because there is only one realistic path.
Clemson's only path to make it into the College Football Playoff
While Clemson is 9-3 on the year, they hold a 7-1 record against ACC opponents. So, they have a chance to compete in the ACC Championship Game against the SMU Mustangs, who clinched a spot last week with a win over the Virginia Cavaliers.
The only way Clemson can make it into the conference championship game is if the Miami Hurricanes lose to the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. If that happens, Miami would hold a 6-2 record in conference play. So, that would be worse than Clemson's 7-1 mark.
The next step for Clemson? Defeat SMU in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 7 from Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. If Clemson wins the ACC Championship, they would be on a path to clinch one of the Top Four seeds, designated for conference champions, in the 12-team College Football Playoff. With that, they would earn a first-round bye.
That is really the only hope of Clemson making it into the Playoff. Without an ACC title to their credit, the Tigers will have a difficult time earning one of the 12 playoff berths.