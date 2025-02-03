Browns backed themselves into Myles Garrett-sized corner thanks to Deshaun Watson
By Scott Rogust
The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs in 2023 with Joe Flacco leading the way. Entering 2024, the Browns were expected to return and make a run, but had to bank on quarterback Deshaun Watson. The thing is, the quarterback with the fully guaranteed contract played terribly throughout the season before suffering a torn Achilles tendon.
After the season ended, the Browns found out that Watson's status for 2025 was up in the air after re-tearing his Achilles tendon. This was after the team had already restructured his contract where they added two more void years after the 2028 season to spread out the dead cap. Yet, it's still a pricey cost for the Browns to move on from him.
Watson's contract played a big role in the team's current messy situation. It's even worse when you see what it would cost to trade Garrett's contract.
Cleveland Browns will have to take on massive dead money if they trade Myles Garrett
As The 33rd Team's Dan Pizzuta points out, since Garrett's contract is mostly signing bonus, the Browns will have to take on $36 million in dead money if he is traded before June 1. That is $16.5 million more than his cap hit, which is $19.7 million.
That's not an ideal situation for the Browns. Not only does their best player want out, but they will take a significant hit in cap space just for him to not play for them anymore.
Garrett signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension back in 2020. Even though this was almost five years ago, his annual salary still ranks fourth among all defensive linemen, behind Nick Bosa, Chris Jones, and Christian Wilkins.
The decision to trade for Watson and give him a $230 million fully guaranteed salary has backfired tremendously. There were the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct from over two dozen women. Then, there was his play on the field.
To fit that contract, the Browns had to alter some of their current deals to be cap compliant, and Garrett was one of them. While the team and general manager Andrew Berry have been adamant on keeping Garrett after his trade request, they may eventually have to cave. If a trade inevitably does happen, Cleveland will take on a $36 million dead cap hit.