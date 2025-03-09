In a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett agreed on a contract extension. The superstar edge rusher appeared to make a legitimate trade request from the only franchise he'd ever known earlier this offseason. And suddenly, he's staying put on a deal that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Talk about a plot twist. Garrett was "preparing to miss games" if not re-routed. Cleveland was "very dug in" ($) on not even entertaining trade talks. They were on polar opposite sides of the spectrum before mending bridges with cold, hard cash -- and lots of it.

Cleveland boasts the highest payroll in football as we approach the new league year. Garrett's pact and quarterback Deshaun Watson's ball-and-chain salary account for a sizable chunk of their lofty expenses. Subsequently, the Browns will have to trim around the edges and could lose several key contributors to free agency, namely the four players mentioned below.

4 Cleveland Browns who won't be back next season thanks to Myles Garrett contract

Jameis Winston, QB

Winston's time with the Browns is ostensibly over, primarily for reasons out of his control.

As previously stated, Watson's fully guaranteed $46 million average annual value and $36.93 million cap hit are dead weight. They aren't going anywhere either, even after restructuring his deal for a second time in three months. And the worst part about it is he's not playing for them and could miss the entire 2025 campaign while rehabbing a second Achilles tear. However, that might be a good thing based on what we've seen from him when on the field in a Browns uniform.

Moreover, there's reportedly an "overwhelming belief" ($) that the Browns will spend the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft on a passer. Many experts and analysts project Cleveland to select one of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward of Miami.

The writing was on the wall for Winston when head coach Kevin Stefanski benched him for inept 2023 fifth-rounder Dorian Thompson-Robinson. While the veteran journeyman has a charismatic personality and seems to be a respected, well-liked locker room leader, his days in Cleveland are numbered (literally). Garrett's massive payday was just the icing on the cake.

Jedrick Wills Jr., OT

Wills re-upping with the Browns was dead on arrival when he "made a business decision" to sit out against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. In fairness to him, not playing through a knee injury in a contract year is a logical approach. Albeit justifiable, it's not a welcomed mindset in the league. He effectively quit on his team (although he was hurt).

After that moment, Wills logged only two more offensive snaps for the remainder of the season. He was benched and replaced at left tackle by Dawand Jones before getting placed on injured reserve in early December. Given the circumstances, combined with Garrett's whopping extension, the 2020 No. 10 overall pick is presumably headed for the nearest exit from Cleveland.

Devin Bush, LB

Following a bounce-back year with the Browns, Bush conceivably played himself out of Cleveland's price range, especially after the Garrett news. His value is restored after settling for a one-year "prove it deal" last offseason, so he'll likely seek to cash in on the opportunity.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Bush as the 16th-best linebacker in football in 2024. His efforts as a pass-rusher and run-stuffer didn't go unnoticed. He amassed 76 tackles (eight for loss), three pass deflections and a sack across 16 games despite logging a 49 percent defensive snap share rate.

Turning 27 in July, someone will bet on Bush's age and resurgence. But the Browns aren't a plausible suitor to retain him in the wake of Garrett's colossal contract.

Nick Chubb, RB

Unfortunately, Chubb isn't in line to finish his outstanding career with the same club that chose him in the second round of the 2018 draft. The Browns have been by his side through a slew of nasty injuries. Conversely, he's stuck by Cleveland across years of losing and disappointment. But their partnership has reached the end of the road, with Garrett's deal serving as the proverbial dagger.

Chubb has voiced his desire to return to Cleveland this offseason. Yet, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said he anticipates the four-time Pro Bowler "to hit the open market." Cleveland has holes to fill all over the roster and minimal fiscal resources, so tough decisions must be made. Chief among them is parting ways with a longtime fan favorite and organizational centerpiece.

Sadly, this is where their respective paths end. Chubb won't get the fairytale ending athletes dream of: Being an elite player and spending your entire professional journey donning one uniform.