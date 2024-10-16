Cleveland Cavaliers projected depth chart and rotation entering the regular season
The Cleveland Cavaliers will enter 2024-25 as one of the more intriguing teams in the league.
Last season, they finished with a record of 48-34 and made the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018. They will look to build on last season's success with relatively the same roster from last season.
During the offseason, they re-signed all-star guard Donovan Mitchell and their prolific frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. They will have a new head coach in Kenny Atkinson, who should bring new life to their offense.
That said, here's what the Cleveland Cavaliers will be working with regarding the projected starting lineup.
Cavaliers projected depth chart for the 2024-25 season
Positon
Starters
Bench
Deep Bench
PG
Darius Garland
Ty Jerome
Craig Porter
SG
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Emoni Bates
SF
Max Strus
Issac Okoro
Jaylon Tyson
PF
Evan Mobley
Georges Niang
C
Jarrett Allen
Tristan Thompson
Dean Wade
The Cavs would likely have the same starting lineup as last season, with a backcourt of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Max Strus up in the frontcourt. However, Atkinson will likely experiment with different lineups as the season goes on.
The pairing of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell makes sense, they are both proven All-Stars and have a case to be one of the best backcourts in the league.
The real competition will come at the small forward. Isaac Okoro should push Max Strus for the starting position. Okoro was once running with the starters, however, a need for more shooting and floor-spacing saw Strus snatch the starter role from him.
Mobley will start at power forward and Jarrett Allen will run the five with Tristan Thompson and Georges Niang serving as quality backups. Elsewhere on the roster, you have guards like Craig Porter Jr. And Sam Merill who Cavs fans will likely see throughout the season sprinkled in.
The Cavs are at an exciting junction; though they are a top team in the East for years their counterparts like the 76ers and New York Knicks have furthered their championship aspiration and may have leaped them. The Cavs are young and still exciting and should still post a threat to the top of the East if healthy.