Can the Cleveland Cavaliers win 70 games? Breaking down remaining schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of one of the best seasons in franchise history.

At 52-10, they are on a 12-game winning streak after their clutch win over the Miami Heat, and their rise to the top of the Eastern Conference has continued to be one of the most compelling storylines in the NBA.

They are winning at an incredible pace, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder as one of the two teams with 50 wins or more at this point in the season.

The question remains: can they reach the elusive 70-win mark, something only two other teams in NBA history have ever done.

Can the Cleveland Cavaliers win 70 games?

With 20 games remaining on their schedule, the 2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers have a chance to etch themselves in NBA history, joining the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls and the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors.

Based on their schedule, reaching this milestone seems more plausible the further we get to the playoffs.

The Cavaliers have several winnable games on the docket, including matchups against the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets, and a Spurs team without Victor Wembanyama, all at the bottom of their respective conferences.

Elsewhere on the schedule, the Cavs have some tough matchups against the Grizzlies and Pistons teams that the Cavs have beaten throughout the regular season, but still serve as a challenge. They'll need to go 18-2 from here on out and we'll probably know pretty soon whether they're ready to push for 70 wins as they begin a stretch with nine of their next 12 games on the road. After that, they're mostly at home but will have a tough run in their final eight games, with two matchups each against the Knicks and Pacers and another against the Clippers.