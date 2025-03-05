Cleveland's rising star winning another award shows why Celtics fans should be nervous

For the second time this season, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley has been named the Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month — making him the first player in the East to win the award twice since its debut.

His dominance on both ends of the floor has been a driving force behind Cleveland’s historic rise, and with Victor Wembanyama now sidelined for the season, Mobley’s chances of taking home Defensive Player of the Year have never been higher.

The Cavaliers are no longer just a playoff team — they're legitimate contenders.

Cavaliers’ rapid rise and Evan Mobley’s evolution

After falling short of 50 wins last season, Cleveland has stormed past that mark faster than any team in franchise history, thanks in large part to Mobley’s breakout year.

Mobley has elevated his game across the board:

Scoring Jump: From 15.7 PPG to 18.6 PPG on an elite 56.7 FG% (13th in the NBA

Defensive Dominance: Seven multi-block games in February (2nd in the East), including five games with 3+ blocks (most in the East)

Elite Rim Protection: Holding opponents to 58 percent shooting at the rim on six attempts per game

Pairing with Jarrett Allen, the duo has shut down opposing frontcourts all season, turning Cleveland into one of the NBA’s toughest defensive units.

Evan Mobley’s case for Defensive Player of the Year

With Wembanyama sidelined, Mobley’s DPOY campaign is in full swing, but he still faces stiff competition. The race includes:

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Reigning DPOY)

Dyson Daniels (Breakout perimeter stopper)

Rudy Gobert (Three-time winner)

But Mobley’s case is unique — he’s not just stuffing the stat sheet; he’s making Cleveland a title threat.

Can Evan Mobley and the Cavs challenge the Celtics?

The Boston Celtics remain the championship favorites, but the Cavaliers might be their biggest threat in the East.

With Kristaps Porziņģis’ health always in question, Boston’s frontcourt could struggle to contain the Mobley-Allen tandem over a long series. If Cleveland’s elite defense holds up, they could force the Celtics into uncomfortable matchups — and that could be the difference in a deep playoff run.

For now, Mobley is on track to make history, and with the Cavs surging at the right time, his DPOY case — and Cleveland’s championship aspirations — are stronger than ever.