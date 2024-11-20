Clippers fans are rightfully fed up with lack of Kawhi Leonard injury updates
The Los Angeles Clippers announced earlier this week that Kawhi Leonard has resumed shooting drills, but there is still no clear timeline for his return.
The prolonged uncertainty surrounding Leonard’s status has left Clippers fans frustrated, as the team has provided little clarity on when he might take the court this season. Leonard’s injury issues trace back to July 2024 when he withdrew from Team USA, citing “chronic knee soreness and inflammation for months,” as reported by The Athletic.
In the months leading up to the season, Shams Charania revealed that Leonard would be sidelined indefinitely, creating doubt about whether he would play at all this year. This news hindered the team’s challenges after losing Paul George in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving a void in the roster that the Clippers have struggled to fill.
There are still no answers about Kawhi Leonard
While Norman Powell has stepped up in Leonard’s absence, averaging 23.3 points on an impressive 48.7 percent shooting from 3, the Clippers have been inconsistent, currently sitting at 8-7 and tied in a crowded battle for the eighth seed in the West. James Harden’s role as the primary scorer has highlighted the need for Leonard’s return, especially in an increasingly competitive Western Conference.
Leonard, who did not join the team during their recent three-game road trip, is expected to remain sidelined for several more weeks. Even when he does return, head coach Tyronn Lue will likely impose a strict minutes restriction to manage Leonard’s workload.
The growing frustration over Leonard’s $48 million contract is palpable among fans, who have been left without much reason to cheer for a player who has been absent more than present in recent years. Whether Leonard’s eventual return will be enough to position the Clippers as contenders remains uncertain, but for now, the team — and its fans — will have to wait a little longer before placing their hopes on his comeback.