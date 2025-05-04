The Clippers best offseason option is painful, but necessary

The L.A. Clippers are reeling after a blowout 120-101 Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets, and it's clear that — despite a regular season that blew way past their expectations — the franchise needs to do the painful thing. The Clippers, who have suffered three straight first-round playoff exits would be better served turning a new leaf this offseason. It's time to trade Kawhi Leonard.

Clippers haven't won a playoff series in FOUR SEASONS 😬



2023: lost to Suns ❌

2024: lost to Mavs ❌

2025: lost to Nuggets ❌ pic.twitter.com/FbKJUG542n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2025

While it's easy to say that the Clippers should opt for a rebuild this season, it's a lot easier to justify one than actually commit to one, as the franchise doesn't control any of their first-round picks until 2030. It's also clear that some of the major trade assets on this team are not guys that other teams would covet. Even Kawhi Leonard is a rapidly aging, injury-prone star who is not under contract past 2026-27.

Leonard, who is still able to play like a superstar in the playoffs, has two years of a 3-year, $150 million contract left. It would be hard for L.A. to get a whole set of draft picks for the wing as he struggles to stay healthy and turns thirty-four this offseason. While the franchise might not get the biggest trade package for Leonard, it's still the right decision to look for a trade partner.

Clippers need to do smart but painful thing for future of franchise

In all reality, it will be hard to find a deal that works for the Clippers as the 2-time NBA champ only played 37 games this regular season and often misses big chunks of the regular season while attempting to get fully healthy after years of ailments. So you can't blame other teams for potentially being hesitant to deal for Leonard, and there is a world in which the Clippers run it back with this same roster next year.

It's also fair to say that L.A would not get a lot for James Harden, as the guard is aging and not under contract past next year (assuming he opts in to his $36 million player option). Finally, Norman Powell, who has emerged as a rising offensive star in this league, is also under contract for one more year and could wait to test his value on the open market to see if he can get a top-level deal.

Whether the Clippers trade the star this offseason, it's obvious that L.A. has a bleak future with the franchise trying their best to field a competitive roster in what projects to be a merciless Western Conference for years to come.