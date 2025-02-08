Clippers volunteer to give Ben Simmons one last chance to save his career
By Lior Lampert
Ben Simmons quickly found a new home following his contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets in record time. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the 2016 No. 1 overall pick "intends to" join the Los Angeles Clippers after clearing waivers.
Charania announced Simmons and Brooklyn's official mutual parting of ways and the three-time All-Star's plans to sign with the Clippers roughly one hour apart. While signs have pointed to this being a plausible (if not likely) outcome, it materialized incredibly fast.
Regardless, Simmons is headed to Los Angeles, where he will presumably slot into a decent reserve role. While his stint as a reclamation project for the Nets didn't pan out, the Clippers present him with another bite at the proverbial apple.
Los Angeles was one of two teams reportedly set to meet with Simmons upon becoming a free agent. The Cleveland Cavaliers were the other, who notably acquired wing De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks ahead of this year's trade deadline bonanza. So, seeing the now-former Net take his talents to the Clippers isn't entirely shocking.
Simmons started 24 of his 33 games with the Nets this season. He averaged 6.2 points, 6.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest and shot 54.7 percent from the field. His offensive versatility as a point forward will give him a chance to run the Clippers' second unit alongside veteran guard Kris Dunn. Despite injuries and confidence issues derailing a once-promising career, the 28-year-old still boasts a unique combination of size, court vision and facilitating skills.
Moreover, Simmons offers flexibility to guard virtually every position for an upper-echelon Clippers stop unit. At 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, he has the length, athleticism and verticality to match up with anyone. His 114.3 defensive rating and status as a two-time All-Defensive First Team member are a testament to that.
But of course, the idea of Simmons has been better in theory than practice since his well-chronicled breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. With that in mind, Clippers Nation should tamper expectations.