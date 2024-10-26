Close call against Nebraska should have everybody officially off the Ryan Day bandwagon
No team in Week 9 of the college football season should've been more motivated than the Ohio State Buckeyes. The team started 5-0 with five convincing wins before losing a hard-fought game against the Oregon Ducks on the road. While there's no shame in losing a tight one to arguably the best team in college football, the Buckeyes had reason to come out in Week 9 with fire.
Adding the fact that they were set to face off against fellow Big Ten rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, at home, following a bye, there was reason to expect this Buckeyes team to make a statement. After all, this same Cornhuskers team just lost 56-7 to the Indiana Hoosiers just seven days prior.
The Buckeyes were able to get a win, but by the skin of their teeth. The final score was 21-17, and it felt even closer than that. This kind of result should have fans getting off the Ryan Day bandwagon.
Ryan Day's job security should be in question following uncomfortably narrow win
Getting a win is the most important thing, obviously, but did this performance give Buckeyes fans any hope that this team will be one to make the kind of deep run fans are expecting?
The Buckeyes showed up defensively, but their offense was nowhere to be found for much of the afternoon, which against a subpar Nebraska defense, is unacceptable. The Buckeyes ran the ball 31 times for 64 total yards, averaging a putrid 2.1 yards per carry. The offensive line could not block, which is alarming considering the competition. Their passing attack, while much better, didn't look special for much of the game.
A Nebraska touchdown late in the second half actually put the Buckeyes behind 17-14. They did respond with a touchdown of their own to retake the lead, but again, they were trailing late in the second half against an inferior opponent at home coming off a loss and a bye. How does that happen?
If it wasn't for a Dylan Raiola interception on Nebraska's final play of the day, who knows what would've happened? The Cornhuskers had a chance to win it with their final drive, showing how unacceptably close this game actually was.
This kind of performance considering the circumstances had Day on the hot seat by Ohio State fans. He almost certainly won't be let go right now, especially since they did pull this game out in the end, but does anyone trust this team led by Day to defeat undefeated Penn State on the road? Does anyone think this team is going to win the National Championship?
Day might be off the hook right now, but this kind of performance against a much better opponent on the road might make a potential Day firing pick up some steam.