CM Punk career results at WrestleMania: Is the 'Best in the World' the best at Mania?

For wrestling fans, there is one time of year that excitement is at an all-time high, and that's during WrestleMania season. For the WWE, WrestleMania is like their Super Bowl. Fans gather from all around the world at a gigantic stadium to watch some of the top stars in the company compete in big-money matches.

In 2025, CM Punk will be competing in his first WrestleMania in over a decade. After leaving the company in 2014, Punk returned in late 2023 following a departure from All Elite Wrestling. Punk missed out on competing at WrestleMania 40 after suffering a torn triceps in the men's Royal Rumble match.

But for WrestleMania 41, Punk will compete in a triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. As if the stakes couldn't be any higher, this will be the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, Apr. 19. This is the first time that Punk will compete in the main event of WrestleMania.

With the big event arriving, what is Punk's all-time record at WrestleMania? We have you covered.

CM Punk all-time record at WrestleMania

Punk is officially 3-4 at WrestleMania during his career. The last time that Punk competed at "the Grandest Stage of Them All" was back in 2013 for WrestleMania 29.

Let's take a look at Punk's full match history at WrestleMania:

WrestleMania # CM Punk Opponent(s) & Match Type Result for CM Punk WrestleMania 23 vs. Edge vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Hardy vs. Mr. Kennedy vs. King Booker vs. Finlay in a Money in the Bank ladder match Loss (match won by Mr. Kennedy) WrestleMania 24 vs. Chris Jericho vs. Carlito vs. Mr. Kennedy vs. Shelton Benjamin vs. MVP vs. John Morrison in a Money in the Bank ladder match Win WrestleMania 25 vs. Christian vs. Kane vs. Mark Henry vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Finlay vs. Shelton Benjamin vs. MVP in a Money in the Bank ladder match Win WrestleMania 26 vs. Rey Mysterio in a singles match Loss WrestleMania 27 vs. Randy Orton in a singles match Loss WrestleMania 28 vs. Chris Jericho in a singles match for the WWE Championship (if Punk gets disqualified, he would lose the WWE Championship) Win (and retains the WWE Championship) WrestleMania 29 vs. The Undertaker Loss

Best CM Punk matches at WrestleMania

Punk's first three WrestleMania bouts were all Money in the Bank ladder matches, where Punk has two wins. When looking at his best matches at WrestleMania, it is undoubtedly his matches at 28 and 29.

At WrestleMania 28, Punk entered as WWE Champion, taking on the returning Chris Jericho. This had long been considered a dream match for fans, especially when Punk began his "Best in the World" gimmick. In what was a competitive back-and-forth match, Punk picked up the win after forcing Jericho to tap out to the Anaconda Vice.

The next year, Punk competed at WrestleMania 29, looking to be the first person to defeat The Undertaker at the event. WrestleMania 29 is considered one of the weaker cards all-time, but Punk vs. Undertaker was easily the best match on the card, and it wasn't even close. As was the case during Undertaker matches when he was undefeated, there was a lot of drama about the streak ending. Punk kicked out of a Tombstone Piledriver and later countered a Last Ride powerbomb attempt by hitting the Undertaker in the head with an urn, but "The Phenom" kicked out at two. After a failed Go 2 Sleep attempt, Undertaker hit Punk with a second Tombstone Piledriver to get the win.