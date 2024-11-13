Coach Prime, Colorado control their destiny in CFP and the haters have nothing to say
By Lior Lampert
What do the Deion Sanders and Colorado haters have to say now?
Sitting at 7-2 and No. 17 in the latest College Football Playoff top 25, the Buffaloes have proven the naysayers wrong. Coach Prime's squad looks formidable, and nothing about it feels like a fluke.
Many haven't taken the Sanders-led Colorado program seriously since he was named head coach in December 2022. His hiring has typically been viewed as a clout-chasing move to fill seats and encourage boosters to open their pockets. However, the legendary Pro Football Hall of Famer has the Buffaloes playing at a high level, earning the respect of the CFP Selection Committee.
With Sanders and Colorado thriving, the narrative has done a complete 180. Suddenly, social media is praising the Buffaloes for blowing expectations out of the water. Below, we highlight some of the best reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Twitter reaction to Colorado’s ranking/CFP outlook
Sanders has stood on business since taking the Colorado job, as Mile High Sports Radio's Riggs Tamburo notes. Despite constant public criticism, he and the Buffaloes are the "real deal." Seeing the sideline general silence the outside noise and defy doubters is refreshing.
The No Block No Rock Podcast declared Colorado's Week 2 loss to Nebraska a dagger to the "Coach Prime charade." Oh, how naively wrong they were, considering DNVR Sports' Jake Schwanitz pointed out the Buffaloes have gone 6-1 since. It feels safe to say the show hosts jumped the gun here.
As CBS Sports Central analyst Su'a Cravens highlights, the skeptics have gone "silent." After plenty of backlash, all we can hear is crickets. Sanders and Colorado are legitimate CFP contenders who control their destiny in the Big 12. And if the Buffaloes can secure a power conference title, they will secure an automatic bid to the 12-team bracket.
Not only does Colorado's win-loss record support their case as a respectable group, but so do the stats. They're 25th of 134 in the Simple Rating System (SRS) ranks, demonstrating how well the Buffaloes have fared this season. Moreover, their 11.5 Football Power Index (FPI) rating exceeds the No. 3-ranked BYU Cougars' 9.3.