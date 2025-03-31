Coaching carousel tracker: Every March Madness coach who has already taken a job elsewhere

The NCAA men’s tournament has provided fans with a plethora of storylines, from RJ Luis entering the transfer portal out of St. John’s to Cooper Flagg continuing to solidify himself as the undisputed No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

As the Final Four approaches on Saturday, April 5, all four No. 1-seeded teams have advanced. Some argue this year’s edition of March Madness has been underwhelming, lacking the usual chaos and upsets. While the spotlight is typically on the players and their future careers, this year, it feels as though the coaches have stolen the show.

Despite the transfer portal opening for players on March 24, a staggering nine head coaches in the tournament have already accepted new positions. Some moves have generated more buzz than others, but they’re reshaping the landscape of college basketball just as much as the players.

Coaches on the move

Head Coach Previous Team Current Team Kevin Willard Maryland Villanova Will Wade McNeese NC State Richard Pitino New Mexico Xavier Niko Medved Colorado State Minnesota Sean Miller Xavier Texas Phil Martelli Jr. Bryant VCU Ryan Odom VCU Virginia Ben McCollum Drake Iowa Eric Olen UC San Diego New Mexico

Will Wade has arguably been the biggest name on the coaching carousel, with multiple schools engaging in a bidding war to lure him away from McNeese. His team was one of the few double-digit seeds to advance past the first round, upsetting fifth-seeded Clemson. Though their March Madness run ended in the Round of 32 against Purdue, Wade — alongside Amir “Aura King” Khan — will now aim to lead NC State back to the Final Four, as they did in 2024.

Kevin Willard, after a lengthy and messy tenure at Maryland, will take over as Villanova’s new head coach. He replaces Kyle Neptune, who led the Wildcats to a 54-47 record over three seasons. Willard joins an elite group of head coaches in the Big East, though his departure from Maryland was not how many expected, considering the Terrapins had just reached the Sweet Sixteen before falling to Florida. Meanwhile, Villanova hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2022, and Willard will look to restore the program’s former dominance.

Richard Pitino was initially linked to Villanova but is instead heading to Xavier for the 2025-26 season. His New Mexico squad made headlines in the tournament, knocking off seventh-seeded Marquette in one of the most exciting first-round matchups. Now, Pitino — son of St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino — will take over at Xavier, a program that advanced in the First Four but fell to Illinois in the opening round. Not only will he aim to return the 2018 Big East champions to prominence, but he’ll also get the unique opportunity to face his father twice a season.

Across the NCAA, head coaches have voiced concerns about colleagues switching teams in the middle of the tournament, arguing it shifts attention away from the players. In an era where the transfer portal is stronger than ever and NIL deals continue to reshape college athletics, don’t be surprised if your favorite coach is the next to make a move.