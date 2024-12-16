Coaching the Lakers has broken JJ Redick, and you can't blame him
It didn't take long, but the 2024-25 season has completely spiraled out of control for JJ Redick and the 12-10 Los Angeles Lakers. After a promising start, the Lakers are on a downward trajectory, falling down the standings in a crowded Western Conference.
Redick was meant to be the savior. However, reality has crept in and now he is looking for answers to save the Laker's season, which is slowly slipping away.
Can the Los Angeles Lakers turn it around?
The on-court issues are glaring; after their impressive 10-5 start, the Lakers' offensive performance took a significant nosedive, going from a top-5 offensive rating to No.15. To make matters worse, the team has struggled with turnovers and 3-point shooting during its ten-game stretch, with these issues catalyzing their ongoing slide.
Off the court, they have to deal with LeBron James's absence. The All-Star forward has missed several games this season, further complicating matters. While James has not looked like his usual dominant self this season, his leadership and ability to create for others have been sorely missed.
He recently returned during their win against the Memphis Grizzlies and had a strong performance dropping 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.
However, it's not all doom and gloom at the moment for the Lakers; Redick has tinkered with the lineup, making several different changes, including moving D Angelo Russell to the starting lineup in hopes of bringing an offensive spark. Elsewhere, we have seen moments of brilliance from rookie Dalton Knecht and Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis continues to be a top-10 player in the NBA.
It seems Redick has the pieces to turn things around; now he just needs the execution.