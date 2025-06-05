Coco Gauff can make American tennis history with French Open title win

Coco Gauff returns to Roland Garros' grandest stage with a title on the line for the first time since 2022, when she was just 18. Three years later, the American will be eager to avenge her runner-up finish, though that won't come easily against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

A fairly lopsided semifinal round of the 2025 women's French Open has set up an explosive final between the top two players. Sabalenka overpowered and dethroned three-time reigning champion and winner of four of the past five tournaments, Iga Swiatek. Meanwhile, No. 2 Gauff halted hometown hero Lois Boisson's incredibly improbable fairytale run in convincing straight-set fashion.

Both Sabalenka and Gauff enter their highly anticipated showdown with supreme confidence, and rightfully so. They each have chances to etch their name in history, with the latter positioning herself to join rarefied air with a victory.

Sabalenka vs. Gauff: What’s at stake in the French Open final

Gauff will be the fourth woman from the United States with multiple finals appearances at Roland Garros in the Open Era, including her idol, Williams (h/t OptaAce). Importantly, she has a chance to become the first American woman to win the French Open since Williams accomplished the feat in 2015. That's an entire decade without an American win on clay.

She would become only the 7th American woman to win the women's singles title at the French Open, following Nancy Richey, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Jennifer Capriati and

Serena Williams.

Moreover, Gauff has even achieved something at this stage in her career that Williams didn't. At 21 years and 73 days, the former recently became the youngest American woman in the Open Era to win 25 matches at Roland Garros. Her quarterfinal victory over fellow American Madison Keys marked a record-breaking moment, further putting the weight of an entire nation on Gauff.

Conversely, Sabalenka must be feeling good heading into her maiden French Open final after taking down the Queen of Clay. It's arguably Gauff's best surface, but Swiatek is like the last boss in a video game. The Belarusian star is riding high with an opportunity to add a fourth Grand Slam trophy to her collection.

Sabalenka vs. Gauff head-to-head record: Who has the edge?

Sabalenka is the betting favorite heading into this match, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and has earned the benefit of the doubt. However, the odds may not reflect how evenly she and Gauff have fared versus one another in the past.

The tally is 5-5 across 10 matches between Gauff and Sabalenka. The Tiger took their last meeting at this year's Mutua Madrid Open final, which is notably a clay court competition. Nonetheless, Gauff took their prior encounter on red clay in 2021 at the Italian Open.

When is the French Open women’s final and how to watch?

Watch Gauff and Sabalenka clash live in the French Open final on Saturday, June 7 at 9 a.m. ET on TNT or truTV. Alternatively, folks can stream the highly anticipated duel on Max/HBO Max if cable isn't an option. Regardless, you won't want to miss it.