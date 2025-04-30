Cody Bellinger just said what every MLB fan should hear about Jarren Duran

The MLB world has rallied around Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran after an incident involving a Cleveland Guardians fan that appallingly crossed heckling boundaries. Players across the league have expressed support for the reigning All-Star Game MVP, including Cody Bellinger of the New York Yankees.

Of course, the Yankees and Red Sox boast one of the most storied rivalries in sports. But from one human being to another, Bellinger understands there's no place for taunting someone about their suicide attempt. He wants the league to drop the hammer on the individual who mocked Duran for opening up about his harrowing mental health battle, and rightfully so.

Yankees OF Cody Bellinger supports Red Sox star Jarren Duran following incident with Guardians fan

"Ban him," Bellinger said about the spectator who made an utterly nasty comment toward Duran (h/t Randy Miller of NJ.com).

When asked if the person who mocked Duran deserves a lifetime punishment, Bellinger said yes. He believes the league should decide to make an example of this situation and set a zero-tolerance policy to ensure it doesn't happen again.

"Yeah," Bellinger stated. "It’s definitely not cool. We’re good at what we do and we’re at the highest level, but we’re all human beings with emotions and feelings. It was hard to hear what that fan said to Duran."

As a high-profile athlete, Duran is more susceptible to criticism, which he awarely acknowledged following Boston's 13-3 win over the Guardians in Cleveland. Nonetheless, that doesn't excuse anyone from poking fun at his attempted suicide in 2022 with such hurtful comments. Bellinger demonstrably agrees and is sympathetic toward the Boston slugger.

Kudos to Bellinger and everyone who's had Duran's back publicly and privately. Having a strong support system is imperative and makes being vulnerable easier. Every orchard has bad apples, though they don't spoil the bunch.

Instances like what Durran recently experienced are why many people, men specifically, bottle up their emotions. Being candid about such sensitive topics is undoubtedly challenging, regardless of societal status. Unfortunately, folks don't speak up before it's too late, yet some are too ignorant or ill-mannered to recognize it.