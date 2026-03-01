Cognizant Classic payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at PGA National

When the 2026 Cognizant Classic started earlier in the week, one of the weaker fields that we'll see on the PGA Tour this season knew that they were playing for what could potentially be one of the best and biggest payouts of the year. No, that's not because of the purse size this week at PGA National, but more because of the opportunity to potentially get a victory in a wide-open tournament and take home the winner's share of the prize money.

And make no mistake, the Cognizant Classic delivered drama. It looked early in the tournament as if Nico Echavarria and Austin Smotherman surged well ahead of the field to the top of the leaderboard. But that lead kept shrinking going into the weekend, and Shane Lowry eventually inserted his name into the mix. Lowry, however, choked the tournament away. With a three-stroke lead, he double-bogeyed both No. 16 and 17 and needed eagle just to force a playoff with Echavarria — but his terrific bunker shot didn't fall, leaving Echavarria with his third PGA Tour victory.

Cognizant Classic winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

Nico Echavarria, as the winner of the 2026 Cognizant Classic, will receive $1.728 million in prize money for the victory at PGA National this week, the biggest payout for a champion in the history of the event. That's because the total purse is also a record for the Cognizant Classic with a total of $9.6 million being distributed between the players who made the cut in the field this week.

But obviously, that's about more than just the winner, and there are still some exceptionally nice paydays awaiting the rest of the players who didn't end up hoisting the trophy this week.

Cognizant Classic payout distribution by finishing position

Shane Lowry and his caddie Darren Reynolds | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's a look at the full payouts at the 2026 Cognizant Classic based on finishing position for the 67 players who made the cut this week.

Finishing Position 2026 Cognizant Classic Prize Money Winner: Nico Echavarria $1.728 million T2. Shane Lowry $726,400 T2. Taylor Moore $726,400 T2. Austin Smotherman $726,400 5. Ricky Castillo $393,600 T6. Nicolai Hojgaard $324,000 T6. William Mouw $324,000 T6. Keith Mitchell $324,000 T9. Brooks Koepka $252,000 T9. Rasmus Hojgaard $252,000 T9. Matti Schmid $252,000 T9. Joel Dahmen $252,000 T13. Pontus Nyholm $182,400 T13. Max Homa $182,400 T13. Patton Kizzire $182,400 T13. A.J. Ewart $182,400 T17. Matthieu Pavon $132,000 T17. Sudarshan Yellamarju $132,000 T17. Chad Ramey $132,000 T17. Kristoffer Reitan $132,000 T17. Takumi Kanaya $132,000 T17. Zecheng Dou $132,000 T23. Jordan Smith $77,600 T23. Ryan Gerard $77,600 T23. Mackenzie Hughes $77,600 T23. Kevin Roy $77,600 T23. Zach Bauchou $77,600 T23. Adrien Dumon de Chassart $77,600 T23. Mark Hubbard $77,600 T23. Aaron Rai $77,600 T23. Beau Hossler $77,600 T32. Haotong Li $54,816 T32. David Ford $54,816 T32. Daniel Berger $54,816 T32. Kevin Streelman $54,816 T32. Jimmy Stanger $54,816 T37. Christiaan Bezuidenhout $45,600 T37. Eric Cole $45,600 T37. Steven Fisk $45,600 T40. Danny Walker $31,776 T40. Max McGreevy $31,776 T40. Hank Lebioda $31,776 T40. Patrick Fishburn $31,776 T40. Matt Wallace $31,776 T40. Dan Brown $31,776 T40. Austin Eckroat $31,776 T40. Garrick Higgo $31,776 T40. Ben Silverman $31,776 T40. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen $31,776 T40. Lee Hodges $31,776 T40. Thorbjorn Olesen $31,776 T52. Carson Young $22,992 T52. Alex Smalley $22,992 T52. Seamus Power $22,992 T52. Michael Brennan $22,992 T56. Emiliano Grillo $22,176 T56. Chan Kim $22,176 T56. Adrien Saddier $22,176 59. Tom Kim $21,792 T60. Adam Schenk $21,504 T60. Davis Thompson $21,504 62. Billy Horschel $21,216 T63. Jackson Suber $20,832 T63. John Parry $20,832 T63. Chandler Phillips $20,832 66. Dylan Wu $20,448 67. Joe Highsmith $20,256

While the $9.6 million purse, even if increased, isn't even close to one of the biggest on the PGA Tour, it does still pay to have a good week at the Cognizant. The winner and the runner-up both clear seven figures with their payout, while the Top 23 finishers on the week will take home at least six figures for their work at PGA National.

It's, of course, always worth noting that the payouts and prize money will change depending on ties throughout the leaderboard when the 72 holes of play have concluded. For those who don't know, the prize money is allotted by then taking the number of players tied and what would be the range of positions they occupy on the leaderboard, then adding together all of that prize money, dividing it by the number of players, and then distributing that payout.

Regardless, though, it's a profitable endeavor to survive the Bear Trap and one of the tougher courses on tour every year, even if the field quality wouldn't have you believe that it's a big-time event by any stretch of the imagination.

Cognizant Classic purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year Winner Winner's Prize Total Purse 2025 Cognizant Classic Joe Highsmith $1.656 million $9.2 million 2024 Cognizant Classic Austin Eckroat $1.62 million $9 million 2023 Cognizant Classic Chris Kirk $1.512 million $8.4 million 2022 Cognizant Classic Sepp Straka $1.440 million $8 million 2021 Cognizant Classic Matt Jones $1.26 million $7 million

As mentioned, the total purse at the Cognizant Classic has been steadily increasing, including coming into this year's tournament as well. But we can see just how much both the purse and, subsequently, the winner's prize money have increased just over the past five years.

When you compare it to the 2026 tournament, Matt Jones made almost $500,000 less than the winner while the purse has increased by $2.6 million in total. While we've obviously seen the money and payouts on the PGA Tour absolutely explode in recent years, it's still jarring to see that even non-signature events or major championships are largely experiencing a similar influx of prize money.