Collecting the best memes dog-pilling Rafael Devers for horrible start to 2025 season

If Rafael Devers is trying to play so bad that it forces Alex Cora to change his mind about making him the Boston Red Sox DH, he's really committing to the bit.

Devers opened the campaign 0-for-12 with an MLB record 10 strikeouts in three games.

Maybe this is because the Red Sox changed his role to DH after acquiring third baseman Alex Bregman. He wasn't pleased about that change. Or maybe his limited spring training has him behind in preparation. Maybe he's not fully healthy.

Whatever it is, the internet doesn't care. The memes have been relentlessly cutting and hilarious.

Best memes about Rafael Devers' terrible 2025 season so far

The best of the bunch comes from Blake Smith, who went viral for his perfect meme creation.

Alex Cora: I designate you to hit



Rafael Devers: pic.twitter.com/jz4t8Q44nF — Blake Smith (@_BlakeSmith_) March 29, 2025

Others had funny commentary on Devers' start, which has been torturous for Red Sox fans so far.

Watching Rafael Devers right now is baseball waterboarding. Sweet Jesus, make it stop. — Matt McCarthy (@MattMcCarthy985) March 30, 2025

Red Sox: “Hey Rafael, we need you to start hitting the ball and stop striking out. Can you do that?”



Devers:

pic.twitter.com/EseqtwwPhE — moneymosh (@moneymosh12) March 30, 2025

Rafael Devers is on pace for 486 strikeouts this year. Record for most in a season is 223. — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) March 30, 2025

Rafael Devers to start the season ... pic.twitter.com/DT5fszPFnS — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) March 29, 2025

Rafael Devers since becoming a full time DH https://t.co/zmSKRPhZs6 pic.twitter.com/z8AQrXpZ0k — connor (@cg_410) March 30, 2025

A lot of fans attributed the slow start to the third base drama. I'd wager this slump is a confluence of factors. Devers' position change is certainly part of it, but we can't ignore the other explanations.

Is it possible that announcing your franchise player, who wants to play third base and has played third base their entire career, will never play third base for your team again, is not a great move right before the season starts?



Rafael Devers is now 0-12 with 10 Ks in 2025. pic.twitter.com/bQAc2fJIgU — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) March 30, 2025

The thing about Devers' awful three-game stretch is he's not the only Red Sox player who has struggled. He has taken the brunt of the criticism (and rightfully so with 10 strikeouts to his name), but Bregman and Tristan Casas haven't exactly started the season hot.

bregman realizing his 1-for-8 start to the season is being overshadowed by devers going 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts pic.twitter.com/77VN6nmJzN — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) March 29, 2025

Rafael Devers has gotten most of the attention, but Triston Casas has gotten off to a pretty tough start too.



He's 0 for 10 with five strikeouts, and today he's struck out twice, both times looking. — Mac Cerullo (@MacCerullo) March 30, 2025

After Saturday's loss, Casas is 1-of-13 with six strikeouts. Bregman is 3-of-12. Trevor Story is 1-of-11. Connor Wong is 1-of-8 and Ceddanne Rafaela is 0-of-8.

Six of Boston's nine are batting a combined .100. That goes beyond just one player having a historically bad start. The only good news on the hitting front is prospect Kristian Campbell is looking the part. He may soon be rewarded for that.

The Red Sox will expect to shake off the rust and see more success at the plate from Devers and all the others. If Devers does start to heat up, at least we have a collection of tweets for the cold takes brigade.