College basketball picks for Dec. 16-Dec. 22: Predictions for every Top 25 game

The SEC is the conference to watch right now with five teams inside the top seven of the latest AP Top 25 poll. How will they and the rest of the ranked programs fare over the next seven days?

By Mike Phillips

Holiday Hoopsgiving Atlanta - Auburn v Ohio State
Holiday Hoopsgiving Atlanta - Auburn v Ohio State / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
While most may consider the SEC to be the nation's best college football conference, its basketball teams have done strong work this season. The latest AP Top 25 poll has five SEC teams ranked inside the top seven, with Tennessee and Auburn holding down the 1-2 spots for a second consecutive week.

Seeing the SEC lord over college basketball brings back fond memories of Kentucky's past successes and the back-to-back champs from Florida in the mid-2000s, but there is still a long way to go before one of their teams cuts down the nets in March. Avoiding upsets, like Tennessee did with a buzzer-beating triumph over Illinois over the weekend, will certainly help the SEC's top teams improve their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

How will the ranked teams fare in their games this week? Read on to find out with predictions for every game involving a Top 25 team this week, and check out the space underneath the rankings for recommendations of the top games to check out as well.

Note: Italicized games will be broken down in greater detail as the Game of the Day.

Week 7 college basketball predictions for every Top 25 team

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Western Carolina

No. 1 Tennessee

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Tennessee

George Mason

No. 5 Duke

7:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Duke

Southern

No. 17 Ole Miss

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Ole Miss

North Carolina

No. 7 Florida*

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

North Carolina

No. 20 Michigan State

Oakland

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2
ESPN+

Michigan State

UNLV

No. 22 Dayton

7:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Dayton

No. 25 Clemson

South Carolina

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Clemson

Georgia State

No. 2 Auburn

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Auburn

Prairie View A&M

No. 18 UCLA

9:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

UCLA

*Jumpman Invitational Presented by Novant Health at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

Game Of The Day - North Carolina vs. No. 7 Florida

The Jumpman Invitational is the highlight of Tuesday night as Florida puts its unbeaten record on the line against North Carolina in a neutral site tilt. The contest will be held in Charlotte, making it a de facto home game for the Tar Heels, and is essentially Florida's first true road game since winning at Florida State in early November.

Don't let North Carolina's 6-4 record fool you as all four of their losses have come against teams inside the current Top 25. The Tar Heels are more battle tested than Florida at the moment and that experience, combined with a rowdy crowd in Charlotte, could make this a very difficult assignment for the Gators to complete.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Xavier

No. 11 UCONN

7:00 p.m. ET

FS1

UCONN

No. 21 Memphis

Virginia

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Memphis

Toledo

No. 15 Houston

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Houston

No. 6 Alabama

North Dakota

9:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Alabama

Butler

No. 9 Marquette

9:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Marquette

Nicholls

No. 13 Gonzaga

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Gonzaga

No. 14 Oklahoma

No. 24 Michigan*

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Michigan

*Jumpman Invitational Presented By Novant Health at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

Game Of The Day - No. 14 Oklahoma vs. No. 24 Michigan

Let's head back to the Jumpman Invitational for Wednesday's top matchup as Oklahoma puts its undefeated record on the line against Michigan. The Sooners are a perfect 10-0 but don't have a ton of quality wins on their ledger, with their most notable victory coming against an Arizona team that has faded after being ranked inside the preseason Top 10, so a neutral site tilt against the Wolverines is a good test for them.

Michigan is still hanging in the rankings after a two-point loss against Arkansas at the Jimmy V Classic in New York last week and has adapted nicely to new coach Dusty May's style. Both of the Wolverines' losses have come by a bucket so they are more than capable of grinding out a tough game here.

Friday, Dec. 20

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Houston Christian

No. 12 Texas A&M

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Texas A&M

No. 19 Cincinnati

No. 22 Dayton

8:30 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Dayton

Game Of The Day - No. 19 Cincinnati At No. 22 Dayton

Two in-state rivals take center stage on Friday night as the Flyers face their stiffest test since entering the polls this week with a visit from Cincinnati, which is off to an 8-1 start. This will be the second straight in-state game for the Bearcats, who escaped with a three-point win in their bitter rivalry with Xavier last week.

Dayton has shown its bona fides with an excellent showing in the Maui Invitational and an upset win over Marquette last week. Adding a victory over a ranked Cincinnati team should give the Flyers a serious resume boost before A-10 play kicks off in earnest.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 5 Duke

Georgia Tech

12:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Duke

North Florida

No. 7 Florida

12:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Florida

No. 9 Marquette

Xavier

12:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Marquette

No. 11 UCONN

Butler

12:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

UCONN

Mississippi State

No. 21 Memphis

12:30 p.m. ET

CBS

Memphis

Texas A&M Corpus-Christi

No. 15 Houston

2:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Houston

Florida Atlantic

No. 20 Michigan State

2:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Michigan State

Wake Forest

No. 25 Clemson*

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Clemson

No. 18 UCLA

North Carolina**

3:00 p.m. ET

CBS

UCLA

No. 16 Purdue

No. 2 Auburn

4:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Auburn

Queens University

No. 17 Ole Miss

5:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Ole Miss

Ohio State

No. 4 Kentucky**

5:30 p.m. ET

CBS

Kentucky

No. 10 Oregon

Stanford***

8:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Oregon

Bucknell

No. 13 Gonzaga

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Gonzaga

California

No. 23 San Diego State***

10:30 p.m. ET

ACC Network

San Diego State

*Holiday Hoops presented by KAY Jewelers
**CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
***San Jose Tip-Off at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA

Game Of The Day - No. 16 Purdue at No. 2 Auburn

The Saturday before Christmas is always a loaded college basketball day but the crown jewel comes at 4:30 p.m. ET with Purdue heading to Auburn for a big non-conference test. Matt Painter has scheduled aggressively for the Boilermakers in the post-Zach Edey era, and it has paid some dividends in the form of a win over Alabama, but they have also been blown out by Marquette and lost by four against Texas A&M last week in the Indy Classic.

Auburn has looked the part of one of the nation's best teams, with its lone defeat coming at Duke by six, and has the kind of explosive offense that can give anyone fits. While either side would benefit from a resume boost with this win, the potential for Purdue is massive since this would be a true road win over a Top 5 opponent.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Morgan State

No. 3 Iowa State

1:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Iowa State

Kent State

No. 6 Alabama

1:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Alabama

Central Arkansas

No. 14 Oklahoma

1:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Oklahoma

Purdue Fort Wayne

No. 24 Michigan

1:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network+

Michigan

Brown

No. 8 Kansas

3:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Kansas

Grambling

No. 19 Cincinnati

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Cincinnati

Home/Mens College Basketball