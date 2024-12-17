College basketball picks for Dec. 16-Dec. 22: Predictions for every Top 25 game
While most may consider the SEC to be the nation's best college football conference, its basketball teams have done strong work this season. The latest AP Top 25 poll has five SEC teams ranked inside the top seven, with Tennessee and Auburn holding down the 1-2 spots for a second consecutive week.
Seeing the SEC lord over college basketball brings back fond memories of Kentucky's past successes and the back-to-back champs from Florida in the mid-2000s, but there is still a long way to go before one of their teams cuts down the nets in March. Avoiding upsets, like Tennessee did with a buzzer-beating triumph over Illinois over the weekend, will certainly help the SEC's top teams improve their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.
How will the ranked teams fare in their games this week? Read on to find out with predictions for every game involving a Top 25 team this week, and check out the space underneath the rankings for recommendations of the top games to check out as well.
Week 7 college basketball predictions for every Top 25 team
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Western Carolina
No. 1 Tennessee
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Tennessee
George Mason
No. 5 Duke
7:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Duke
Southern
No. 17 Ole Miss
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Ole Miss
North Carolina
No. 7 Florida*
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
North Carolina
No. 20 Michigan State
Oakland
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Michigan State
UNLV
No. 22 Dayton
7:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Dayton
No. 25 Clemson
South Carolina
7:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Clemson
Georgia State
No. 2 Auburn
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Auburn
Prairie View A&M
No. 18 UCLA
9:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
UCLA
*Jumpman Invitational Presented by Novant Health at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC
Game Of The Day - North Carolina vs. No. 7 Florida
The Jumpman Invitational is the highlight of Tuesday night as Florida puts its unbeaten record on the line against North Carolina in a neutral site tilt. The contest will be held in Charlotte, making it a de facto home game for the Tar Heels, and is essentially Florida's first true road game since winning at Florida State in early November.
Don't let North Carolina's 6-4 record fool you as all four of their losses have come against teams inside the current Top 25. The Tar Heels are more battle tested than Florida at the moment and that experience, combined with a rowdy crowd in Charlotte, could make this a very difficult assignment for the Gators to complete.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Xavier
No. 11 UCONN
7:00 p.m. ET
FS1
UCONN
No. 21 Memphis
Virginia
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Memphis
Toledo
No. 15 Houston
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Houston
No. 6 Alabama
North Dakota
9:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Alabama
Butler
No. 9 Marquette
9:00 p.m. ET
FS1
Marquette
Nicholls
No. 13 Gonzaga
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Gonzaga
No. 14 Oklahoma
No. 24 Michigan*
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Michigan
*Jumpman Invitational Presented By Novant Health at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC
Game Of The Day - No. 14 Oklahoma vs. No. 24 Michigan
Let's head back to the Jumpman Invitational for Wednesday's top matchup as Oklahoma puts its undefeated record on the line against Michigan. The Sooners are a perfect 10-0 but don't have a ton of quality wins on their ledger, with their most notable victory coming against an Arizona team that has faded after being ranked inside the preseason Top 10, so a neutral site tilt against the Wolverines is a good test for them.
Michigan is still hanging in the rankings after a two-point loss against Arkansas at the Jimmy V Classic in New York last week and has adapted nicely to new coach Dusty May's style. Both of the Wolverines' losses have come by a bucket so they are more than capable of grinding out a tough game here.
Friday, Dec. 20
Houston Christian
No. 12 Texas A&M
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Texas A&M
No. 19 Cincinnati
No. 22 Dayton
8:30 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Dayton
Game Of The Day - No. 19 Cincinnati At No. 22 Dayton
Two in-state rivals take center stage on Friday night as the Flyers face their stiffest test since entering the polls this week with a visit from Cincinnati, which is off to an 8-1 start. This will be the second straight in-state game for the Bearcats, who escaped with a three-point win in their bitter rivalry with Xavier last week.
Dayton has shown its bona fides with an excellent showing in the Maui Invitational and an upset win over Marquette last week. Adding a victory over a ranked Cincinnati team should give the Flyers a serious resume boost before A-10 play kicks off in earnest.
Saturday, Dec. 21
No. 5 Duke
Georgia Tech
12:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Duke
North Florida
No. 7 Florida
12:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Florida
No. 9 Marquette
Xavier
12:00 p.m. ET
FOX
Marquette
No. 11 UCONN
Butler
12:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
UCONN
Mississippi State
No. 21 Memphis
12:30 p.m. ET
CBS
Memphis
Texas A&M Corpus-Christi
No. 15 Houston
2:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Houston
Florida Atlantic
No. 20 Michigan State
2:00 p.m. ET
FS1
Michigan State
Wake Forest
No. 25 Clemson*
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Clemson
No. 18 UCLA
North Carolina**
3:00 p.m. ET
CBS
UCLA
No. 16 Purdue
No. 2 Auburn
4:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Auburn
Queens University
No. 17 Ole Miss
5:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Ole Miss
Ohio State
No. 4 Kentucky**
5:30 p.m. ET
CBS
Kentucky
No. 10 Oregon
Stanford***
8:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Oregon
Bucknell
No. 13 Gonzaga
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Gonzaga
California
No. 23 San Diego State***
10:30 p.m. ET
ACC Network
San Diego State
*Holiday Hoops presented by KAY Jewelers
**CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
***San Jose Tip-Off at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA
Game Of The Day - No. 16 Purdue at No. 2 Auburn
The Saturday before Christmas is always a loaded college basketball day but the crown jewel comes at 4:30 p.m. ET with Purdue heading to Auburn for a big non-conference test. Matt Painter has scheduled aggressively for the Boilermakers in the post-Zach Edey era, and it has paid some dividends in the form of a win over Alabama, but they have also been blown out by Marquette and lost by four against Texas A&M last week in the Indy Classic.
Auburn has looked the part of one of the nation's best teams, with its lone defeat coming at Duke by six, and has the kind of explosive offense that can give anyone fits. While either side would benefit from a resume boost with this win, the potential for Purdue is massive since this would be a true road win over a Top 5 opponent.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Morgan State
No. 3 Iowa State
1:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Iowa State
Kent State
No. 6 Alabama
1:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Alabama
Central Arkansas
No. 14 Oklahoma
1:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Oklahoma
Purdue Fort Wayne
No. 24 Michigan
1:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network+
Michigan
Brown
No. 8 Kansas
3:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Kansas
Grambling
No. 19 Cincinnati
4:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Cincinnati