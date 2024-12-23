Fansided

College basketball picks for Dec. 23-Dec. 29: Predictions for every Top 25 game

Christmas week is here and the college basketball action is poised to slow down a bit for the holidays. How will the newly minted Top 25 teams fare in their matchups this week?

By Mike Phillips

Iowa State v Iowa
Iowa State v Iowa / Matthew Holst/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Week 8 of the college basketball season is upon us and it looks to be a light one with the Christmas holiday coming on Wednesday. Apart from the final games of the Diamond Head Classic on Christmas Day, the sport will largely go dark from Tuesday through Friday, offering teams a chance to reset ahead of the bulk of conference play that kicks off following the holidays.

There wasn't a dramatic shakeup in the new AP Top 25 outside of Kentucky dropping six slots following their loss to Ohio State on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic. Purdue also dropped six spots after a disheartening performance against Auburn while four new teams rejoined the poll as Mississippi State, Arkansas, Illinois and Baylor climbed back in after strong performances last week.

How will the newly ranked Top 25 fare in their holiday matchups? Read on to find out with predictions for every game involving a ranked team this week, with italicized games getting special attention underneath the daily predictions as the Game of the Day.

Week 8 College Basketball Predictions For Every Top 25 Team

Monday, Dec. 23

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Middle Tennessee

No. 1 Tennessee

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Tennessee

Friday, Dec. 27

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Arlington Baptist

No. 25 Baylor

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Baylor

Saturday, Dec. 28

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 16 Ole Miss

Memphis

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Memphis

Abilene Christian

No. 13 Texas A&M

4:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Texas A&M

No. 22 UCLA

No. 14 Gonzaga*

4:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Gonzaga

Utah State

No. 20 San Diego State

6:00 p.m. ET

FOX

San Diego State

*West Coast Hoops Showdown at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA

Game Of The Day - No. 22 UCLA vs. No. 14 Gonzaga

FOX did the college basketball fans a big favor this weekend by setting up the West Coast Hoops Showdown between UCLA and Gonzaga, two of the top teams West of the Mississippi River. Having the game at the Intuit Dome means there should be a solid UCLA contingent, but this game offers a good referendum of the upside for both sides.

The Bruins are coming off a loss to North Carolina in New York at the CBS Sports Classic and their best win to date is a buzzer-beating performance against Oregon, meaning their 10-2 record has a lot of empty calories in it. Gonzaga is still looking to shake off the sting of a collapse against Kentucky and a loss to UCONN at Madison Square Garden, so whoever comes out on top in this game will set themselves with a quality win for their March Madness resume.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Stetson

No. 6 Florida

1:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Florida

Prairie View A&M

No. 12 Oklahoma

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Oklahoma

Chicago State

No. 24 Illinois

2:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Illinois

South Dakota State

No. 5 Alabama

3:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Alabama

Weber State

No. 9 Oregon

5:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network+

Oregon

Toledo

No. 21 Purdue

6:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Purdue

feed

Home/Mens College Basketball