College basketball picks for Dec. 23-Dec. 29: Predictions for every Top 25 game
Week 8 of the college basketball season is upon us and it looks to be a light one with the Christmas holiday coming on Wednesday. Apart from the final games of the Diamond Head Classic on Christmas Day, the sport will largely go dark from Tuesday through Friday, offering teams a chance to reset ahead of the bulk of conference play that kicks off following the holidays.
There wasn't a dramatic shakeup in the new AP Top 25 outside of Kentucky dropping six slots following their loss to Ohio State on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic. Purdue also dropped six spots after a disheartening performance against Auburn while four new teams rejoined the poll as Mississippi State, Arkansas, Illinois and Baylor climbed back in after strong performances last week.
How will the newly ranked Top 25 fare in their holiday matchups? Read on to find out with predictions for every game involving a ranked team this week, with italicized games getting special attention underneath the daily predictions as the Game of the Day.
Week 8 College Basketball Predictions For Every Top 25 Team
Monday, Dec. 23
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Middle Tennessee
No. 1 Tennessee
7:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Tennessee
Friday, Dec. 27
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Arlington Baptist
No. 25 Baylor
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Baylor
Saturday, Dec. 28
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 16 Ole Miss
Memphis
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Memphis
Abilene Christian
No. 13 Texas A&M
4:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Texas A&M
No. 22 UCLA
No. 14 Gonzaga*
4:00 p.m. ET
FOX
Gonzaga
Utah State
No. 20 San Diego State
6:00 p.m. ET
FOX
San Diego State
*West Coast Hoops Showdown at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA
Game Of The Day - No. 22 UCLA vs. No. 14 Gonzaga
FOX did the college basketball fans a big favor this weekend by setting up the West Coast Hoops Showdown between UCLA and Gonzaga, two of the top teams West of the Mississippi River. Having the game at the Intuit Dome means there should be a solid UCLA contingent, but this game offers a good referendum of the upside for both sides.
The Bruins are coming off a loss to North Carolina in New York at the CBS Sports Classic and their best win to date is a buzzer-beating performance against Oregon, meaning their 10-2 record has a lot of empty calories in it. Gonzaga is still looking to shake off the sting of a collapse against Kentucky and a loss to UCONN at Madison Square Garden, so whoever comes out on top in this game will set themselves with a quality win for their March Madness resume.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Stetson
No. 6 Florida
1:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Florida
Prairie View A&M
No. 12 Oklahoma
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Oklahoma
Chicago State
No. 24 Illinois
2:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Illinois
South Dakota State
No. 5 Alabama
3:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Alabama
Weber State
No. 9 Oregon
5:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network+
Oregon
Toledo
No. 21 Purdue
6:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Purdue