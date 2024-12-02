Fansided

College basketball picks for Dec. 2-Dec. 8: Predictions for every Top 25 game

Feast Week threw the college basketball world into chaos with a slew of upsets. How will the newly minted Top 25 fare in their matchups over the next seven days?

By Mike Phillips

Furman v Kansas
Furman v Kansas / Ed Zurga/GettyImages
Feast Week delivered a true cornucopia of college basketball action surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday but no one could have predicted the sheer chaos that resulted from the past seven days of action.

A whopping 15 teams inside last week's AP Top 25 lost at least one game, with six dropping two or more matchups during Feast Week — leading to some dramatic shakeups in the new poll.

Kansas remained on top but barely held off a surging Auburn for No. 1, which makes sense since the Tigers made an impressive statement with a dominant tournament win in the Maui Invitational. The SEC is feasting at the top of the polls as Tennessee and Kentucky joined Auburn inside the Top 5, while Alabama made it an incredible five SEC teams inside the top 10.

The biggest sinker was UCONN, which fell from No. 2 all the way to No. 25 after getting swept out of Maui with three straight losses. There was a case to be made to drop the Huskies out of the rankings altogether after last week's disaster but the cachet that Dan Hurley's program has built with back-to-back national championships appears to have spared UCONN with an infamous fate of going from No. 2 to unranked.

Six new teams made the Top 25 this week, with the biggest jump coming with Oregon landing all the way at No. 12 after strong work at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. How will the newest teams fare this week, when big events like the SEC/ACC Challenge and Big East-Big 12 Battle bring more strong matchups? Read on for predictions of every game involving a Top 25 team below.

College Basketball Week 5 AP Top 25 Predictions

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 14 Cincinnati

Villanova*

6:30 p.m. ET

FS1

Cincinnati

Syracuse

No. 3 Tennessee**

7:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Tennessee

Michigan

No. 11 Wisconsin

9:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Wisconsin

Georgia Tech

No. 21 Oklahoma**

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Oklahoma

Wake Forest

No. 22 Texas A&M**

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Texas A&M

No. 23 Ole Miss

Louisville**

9:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Louisville

No. 4 Kentucky

Clemson**

9:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Kentucky

*Big East-Big 12 Battle
**SEC/ACC Men's Challenge Presented by Continental Tire

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 15 Baylor

No. 25 UCONN*

6:30 p.m. ET

FS1

UCONN

No. 10 Alabama

No. 20 North Carolina**

7:15 p.m. ET

ESPN

Alabama

Virginia

No. 13 Florida**

7:15 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Florida

No. 5 Marquette

No. 6 Iowa State*

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Iowa State

Louisiana Tech

No. 16 Memphis

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Memphis

No. 1 Kansas

Creighton*

8:30 p.m. ET

FS1

Kansas

No. 2 Auburn

No. 9 Duke**

9:15 p.m. ET

ESPN

Duke

No. 18 Pittsburgh

Mississippi State**

9:15 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Mississippi State

No. 12 Oregon

USC

10:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Oregon

No. 24 San Diego State

Fresno State

10:30 p.m. ET

FS1

San Diego State

*Big East-Big 12 Battle
**SEC/ACC Men's Challenge Presented by Continental Tire

Thursday, Dec. 5

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 8 Purdue

Penn State

6:30 p.m. ET

FS1

Purdue

Friday, Dec. 6

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 19 Illinois

Northwestern

9:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Illinois

Saturday, Dec. 7

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 11 Wisconsin

No. 5 Marquette

1:30 p.m. ET

FOX

Marquette

No. 18 Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech

No. 20 North Carolina

2:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

North Carolina

Butler

No. 17 Houston*

5:30 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Houston

Alcorn State

No. 21 Oklahoma

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Oklahoma

Lindenwood

No. 23 Ole Miss

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Ole Miss

No. 4 Kentucky

No. 7 Gonzaga**

10:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Gonzaga

San Diego

No. 24 San Diego State

10:00 p.m. ET

Mountain West Network

San Diego State

*Big East-Big 12 Battle
**Battle in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

Sunday, Dec. 8

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Richmond

No. 2 Auburn

12:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Auburn

Maryland

No. 8 Purdue

12:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Purdue

No. 1 Kansas

Missouri

1:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Kansas

Howard

No. 14 Cincinnati

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Cincinnati

No. 22 Texas A&M

Texas Tech*

3:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Texas A&M

Arkansas State

No. 16 Memphis

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Memphis

No. 25 UCONN

Texas

5:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

UCONN

Jackson State

No. 6 Iowa State

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Iowa State

No. 9 Duke

Louisville

6:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Duke

UCLA

No. 12 Oregon

6:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Oregon

*US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX

