College basketball picks for Dec. 2-Dec. 8: Predictions for every Top 25 game
Feast Week delivered a true cornucopia of college basketball action surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday but no one could have predicted the sheer chaos that resulted from the past seven days of action.
A whopping 15 teams inside last week's AP Top 25 lost at least one game, with six dropping two or more matchups during Feast Week — leading to some dramatic shakeups in the new poll.
Kansas remained on top but barely held off a surging Auburn for No. 1, which makes sense since the Tigers made an impressive statement with a dominant tournament win in the Maui Invitational. The SEC is feasting at the top of the polls as Tennessee and Kentucky joined Auburn inside the Top 5, while Alabama made it an incredible five SEC teams inside the top 10.
The biggest sinker was UCONN, which fell from No. 2 all the way to No. 25 after getting swept out of Maui with three straight losses. There was a case to be made to drop the Huskies out of the rankings altogether after last week's disaster but the cachet that Dan Hurley's program has built with back-to-back national championships appears to have spared UCONN with an infamous fate of going from No. 2 to unranked.
Six new teams made the Top 25 this week, with the biggest jump coming with Oregon landing all the way at No. 12 after strong work at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. How will the newest teams fare this week, when big events like the SEC/ACC Challenge and Big East-Big 12 Battle bring more strong matchups? Read on for predictions of every game involving a Top 25 team below.
College Basketball Week 5 AP Top 25 Predictions
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 14 Cincinnati
Villanova*
6:30 p.m. ET
FS1
Cincinnati
Syracuse
No. 3 Tennessee**
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Tennessee
Michigan
No. 11 Wisconsin
9:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Wisconsin
Georgia Tech
No. 21 Oklahoma**
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Oklahoma
Wake Forest
No. 22 Texas A&M**
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Texas A&M
No. 23 Ole Miss
Louisville**
9:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Louisville
No. 4 Kentucky
Clemson**
9:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Kentucky
*Big East-Big 12 Battle
**SEC/ACC Men's Challenge Presented by Continental Tire
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 15 Baylor
No. 25 UCONN*
6:30 p.m. ET
FS1
UCONN
No. 10 Alabama
No. 20 North Carolina**
7:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
Alabama
Virginia
No. 13 Florida**
7:15 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Florida
No. 5 Marquette
No. 6 Iowa State*
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Iowa State
Louisiana Tech
No. 16 Memphis
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Memphis
No. 1 Kansas
Creighton*
8:30 p.m. ET
FS1
Kansas
No. 2 Auburn
No. 9 Duke**
9:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
Duke
No. 18 Pittsburgh
Mississippi State**
9:15 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Mississippi State
No. 12 Oregon
USC
10:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Oregon
No. 24 San Diego State
Fresno State
10:30 p.m. ET
FS1
San Diego State
*Big East-Big 12 Battle
**SEC/ACC Men's Challenge Presented by Continental Tire
Thursday, Dec. 5
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 8 Purdue
Penn State
6:30 p.m. ET
FS1
Purdue
Friday, Dec. 6
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 19 Illinois
Northwestern
9:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Illinois
Saturday, Dec. 7
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 11 Wisconsin
No. 5 Marquette
1:30 p.m. ET
FOX
Marquette
No. 18 Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Pittsburgh
Georgia Tech
No. 20 North Carolina
2:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
North Carolina
Butler
No. 17 Houston*
5:30 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Houston
Alcorn State
No. 21 Oklahoma
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Oklahoma
Lindenwood
No. 23 Ole Miss
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Ole Miss
No. 4 Kentucky
No. 7 Gonzaga**
10:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Gonzaga
San Diego
No. 24 San Diego State
10:00 p.m. ET
Mountain West Network
San Diego State
*Big East-Big 12 Battle
**Battle in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA
Sunday, Dec. 8
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Richmond
No. 2 Auburn
12:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Auburn
Maryland
No. 8 Purdue
12:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Purdue
No. 1 Kansas
Missouri
1:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Kansas
Howard
No. 14 Cincinnati
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Cincinnati
No. 22 Texas A&M
Texas Tech*
3:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Texas A&M
Arkansas State
No. 16 Memphis
4:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Memphis
No. 25 UCONN
Texas
5:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
UCONN
Jackson State
No. 6 Iowa State
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Iowa State
No. 9 Duke
Louisville
6:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Duke
UCLA
No. 12 Oregon
6:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Oregon
*US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX