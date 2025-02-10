Fansided

College basketball picks for Feb. 10-Feb. 16: Predictions for every Top 25 game

After a chaotic Saturday sent shockwaves through the college basketball world, how will the newly minted AP Top 25 fare in their games over the next week?

By Mike Phillips

Florida v Auburn
Florida v Auburn / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Super Bowl may be over but sports fans looking for drama have to be thrilled that the college basketball season is delivering in that department. Week 14 of the season challenged one of the few assumptions we held sacred, the idea that Auburn and Duke were a cut above the rest of the pack, when both lost on a wild Saturday slate of games.

Despite their loss, Auburn narrowly held onto the No. 1 ranking in this week's AP Top 25 poll, edging in-state rival Alabama by a mere nine points to claim the top spot. Duke also fell one spot to tie for third in the poll with Florida, which moved up after handing the Tigers their loss on Saturday, while Tennessee slid a spot to No. 5 despite going 2-0 in SEC play last week.

The big losers were the UCONN Huskies, who slid out of the poll entirely for the first time in 53 weeks after losing at home to St. John's on Saturday. The Huskies were replaced by fellow Big East school Creighton, which returned to the rankings after upsetting Marquette on Saturday, while Clemson rejoined the poll as well at the expense of slumping Illinois after upsetting the Blue Devils on Saturday night.

How will the newly minted Top 25 fare in their games this week? Read on to find out with picks for each game involving a ranked team below, and make sure you stay tuned for extra analysis on the Game of the Day, which is listed in italics in the prediction tables.

Week 15 College Basketball Predictions For Every Top 25 Game

Monday, Feb. 10

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

North Carolina

No. 23 Clemson

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Clemson

Baylor

No. 6 Houston

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN/ESPNU

Houston

Game Of The Day - North Carolina At No. 23 Clemson

Monday's slate is a bit light but we do have an important ACC matchup for bubble purposes as North Carolina looks to trend towards the cut line with a matchup at No. 23 Clemson. The Tar Heels helped themselves with a one-point home win against Pittsburgh on Saturday but the result wasn't that impressive, which is a problem for a team carrying a 1-9 record against Quad 1 opponents into tonight's game.

Saturday's win over Duke helped the Tigers get back into the polls but Brad Brownell's team is at risk of an emotional letdown after their win inspired a court storming from the home fans. Being back at Littlejohn Coliseum will help but Clemson will need to match the energy level a desperate North Carolina team brings in this game to avoid an Abe Simpson-meme level stay in the Top 25.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 1 Auburn

Vanderbilt

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Auburn

No. 3 Florida

No. 22 Mississippi State

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Florida

No. 5 Tennessee

No. 15 Kentucky

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Tennessee

No. 7 Purdue

No. 20 Michigan

7:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Michigan

No. 10 Iowa State

UCF

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Iowa State

No. 13 Arizona

Kansas State

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Arizona

DePaul

No. 18 Marquette

8:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

Marquette

No. 2 Alabama

Texas

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Alabama

Georgia

No. 8 Texas A&M

9:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Texas A&M

Indiana

No. 11 Michigan State

9:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Michigan State

Colorado

No. 17 Kansas

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Kansas

UCONN

No. 24 Creighton

9:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Creighton

Game Of The Day - No. 5 Tennessee At No. 15 Kentucky

The slate of games on Tuesday night is strong but the headliner comes from the SEC when No. 5 Tennessee puts its three game winning streak on the line against No. 15 Kentucky at Rupp Arena. This will be the second meeting of the season between the bitter rivals after the Wildcats went to Knoxville and beat the Volunteers by 5 last month.

That game has been the highlight of the past month for the Wildcats, who have dropped four of their past six games with the only other victory coming against SEC cellar dwellar South Carolina on Saturday. The Volunteers will have revenge on their mind after losing at home to Kentucky in their last meeting and can secure a split of the season series by getting the win in this one.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 9 St. John's

Villanova

6:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Villanova

No. 19 Ole Miss

South Carolina

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Ole Miss

California

No. 3 Duke

9:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Duke

Arizona State

No. 12 Texas Tech

9:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Texas Tech

Oklahoma

No. 21 Missouri

9:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Missouri

Thursday, Feb. 13

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 25 Maryland

Nebraska

8:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Nebraska

No. 14 Memphis

South Florida

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Memphis

Saturday, Feb. 15

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Arkansas

No. 8 Texas A&M

12:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Texas A&M

No. 23 Clemson

Florida State

12:00 p.m. ET

The CW Network

Clemson

Vanderbilt

No. 5 Tennessee

1:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Tennessee

No. 16 Wisconsin

No. 7 Purdue

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Purdue

No. 6 Houston

No. 13 Arizona

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Arizona

No. 12 Texas Tech

Oklahoma State

3:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Texas Tech

No. 21 Missouri

Georgia

3:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Georgia

No. 1 Auburn

No. 2 Alabama

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Alabama

Stanford

No. 3 Duke

4:00 p.m. ET

ABC/ESPN+

Duke

Cincinnati

No. 10 Iowa State

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Iowa State

No. 22 Mississippi State

No. 19 Ole Miss

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Mississippi State

No. 11 Michigan State

Illinois

8:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Illinois

No. 15 Kentucky

Texas

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Kentucky

South Carolina

No. 3 Florida

8:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Florida

No. 17 Kansas

Utah

10:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Kansas

Game Of The Day - No. 1 Auburn At No. 2 Alabama

On a day with a lot of great games, the choice for Game of the Day was very easy when you have No. 1 taking on No. 2 with the top spot in the poll on the line. Alabama likely feels like they were robbed of the top spot after Auburn retained its No. 1 ranking despite a loss last week, raising the stakes of a bitter in-state rivalry to the max.

Fans of offense will want to be locked in here as both the Tigers and Crimson Tide can score points in bunches. Add in a potential National Player Of The Year candidate in Auburn's Johni Broome and all the ingredients you need for must-see TV are here in this SEC showdown.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 14 Memphis

Wichita State

12:00 p.m. ET

TBD (ESPN Networks)

Memphis

No. 20 Michigan

Ohio State

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Ohio State

No. 24 Creighton

No. 9 St. John's

3:00 p.m. ET

FS1

St. John's

Iowa

No. 25 Maryland

5:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Maryland

Game Of The Day - No. 24 Creighton At No. 9 St. John's

Madison Square Garden has become a key center point of the college basketball world again with No. 9 St. John's rising to the top of the Big East. Sunday's matchup against No. 24 Creighton is a revenge opportunity for the Red Storm with the Bluejays handing Rick Pitino's team their lone Big East loss back on Dec. 31.

St. John's has ripped off 10 straight wins since then but hasn't quite gotten the respect from voters to push ahead of some of the SEC teams ahead of them in the rankings. Taking care of Creighton could be the narrative push the Red Storm need to push towards a Top 5 ranking while the Bluejays can really bolster their seed in March by completing a sweep of the season series.

feed

Home/Mens College Basketball